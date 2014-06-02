CALGARY, Alberta, June 2 Rising U.S. imports of
crude oil from Canada's oil sands have not increased greenhouse
gas emissions from the country's oil refineries because they
have been offset by refining of cleaner domestic crudes, a
report from a private sector think tank said on Monday.
The report, from industry consultants IHS CERA, comes as the
Obama administration moves to cut greenhouse gas emissions from
the U.S. power sector by 30 percent from 2005 levels by 2030,
under new rules aimed at reducing America's longstanding
reliance on burning coal to generate electricity.
The oil sands sector has faced frequent criticism from
environmentalists concerned about greenhouse gas emissions. U.S.
imports of carbon-rich Canadian oil-sands crudes grew by 900,000
barrels per day to more than 2 million bpd between 2005 and
2012, according to the IHS CERA report.
It said they did not result in higher greenhouse-gas
intensity from the energy sector, however, as other crudes
imported from abroad were supplanted by so-called tight oil from
domestic shale-oil deposits.
"The dramatic increase in U.S. tight oil supply has
displaced comparatively higher carbon light crude oil from
offshore, while a reduction in imports of other heavy crudes of
a similar carbon intensity to oil sands has kept the overall GHG
(greehouse gas) intensity of the U.S. oil supply mix unchanged,"
Kevin Birn, director, IHS Energy, said in a statement.
IHS says that oil sands crudes have greenhouse gas emissions
that range from 1 to 19 percent above conventional crude
production, which the think tank says places them within the
same range as 45 percent of the crudes supplied to U.S. refiners
in 2012.
But as U.S. oil sands imports rose, tight oil production
also rose, moving from zero in 2005 to 1.8 million bpd in 2012,
or 30 percent of domestic supply. That left greenhouse gas
emissions from the U.S. refining sector stable over the same
period, the study said.
To compile the estimates, IHS CERA, one of the most
influential energy industry think tanks, compared the carbon
intensity of the U.S. crude slate in 2005 with the average of
crudes processed by U.S. refiners in 2012.
