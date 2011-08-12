TOKYO Aug 12 Japanese ethylene production fell 4.7 percent in July from the same month a year earlier although there were no maintenance shutdowns compared with two plants that were shut a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

Ethylene output totalled 566,000 tonnes last month, compared with 593,800 tonnes a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

The July output was up 8.0 percent from 524,300 tonnes in June.

July saw zero maintenance-related plant shutdowns in Japan, compared with two plants that were shut for scheduled maintenance in the same month a year ago and in June this year.

Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.

The export volume of ethylene fell to 142,100 tonnes in May, down 17.4 percent from a year earlier. April exports were down 11.4 percent at 152,500 tonnes. The June export figures have not yet been released. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)