TOKYO Aug 12 Japanese ethylene production fell
4.7 percent in July from the same month a year earlier although
there were no maintenance shutdowns compared with two plants
that were shut a year ago, government data showed on Friday.
Ethylene output totalled 566,000 tonnes last month, compared
with 593,800 tonnes a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry said.
The July output was up 8.0 percent from 524,300 tonnes in
June.
July saw zero maintenance-related plant shutdowns in Japan,
compared with two plants that were shut for scheduled
maintenance in the same month a year ago and in June this year.
Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for
petrochemicals that are processed into products such as
plastics.
The export volume of ethylene fell to 142,100 tonnes in May,
down 17.4 percent from a year earlier. April exports were down
11.4 percent at 152,500 tonnes. The June export figures have not
yet been released.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)