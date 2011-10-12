TOKYO Oct 12 Japanese ethylene production fell 4.1 percent in September from the same month a year earlier as more plants were closed for maintenance, government data showed on Wednesday.

Ethylene output totalled 534,500 tonnes last month, compared with 557,300 tonnes a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

September output was down 12.7 percent from 612,100 tonnes in August.

September saw two maintenance-related plant shutdowns in Japan, compared with one shutdown in the same month a year earlier and August, METI said.

Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.

The export volume of ethylene dropped 3.2 percent to 198,500 tonnes in August from a year earlier, compared with 164,100 tonnes in July. The September export figures have not yet been released. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)