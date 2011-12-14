TOKYO Dec 15 Japanese ethylene production
fell 11.0 percent in November from the same month a year
earlier, government data showed on Thursday, reflecting an
industry-wide move to lower naphtha cracker utilisation rates
amid weakening demand for plastics in China.
Ethylene output totalled 556,500 tonnes last month, compared
with 625,400 tonnes a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry said.
November output was down 0.1 percent from 557,200 tonnes in
October.
There were no maintenance-related plant shutdowns in Japan
in November, the same as a year earlier and compared to two in
October, METI said.
Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for
petrochemicals that are processed into products such as
plastics.
Ethylene exports fell 4.0 percent to 209,100 tonnes in
October from a year earlier.
