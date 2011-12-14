TOKYO Dec 15 Japanese ethylene production fell 11.0 percent in November from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, reflecting an industry-wide move to lower naphtha cracker utilisation rates amid weakening demand for plastics in China.

Ethylene output totalled 556,500 tonnes last month, compared with 625,400 tonnes a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

November output was down 0.1 percent from 557,200 tonnes in October.

There were no maintenance-related plant shutdowns in Japan in November, the same as a year earlier and compared to two in October, METI said.

Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.

Ethylene exports fell 4.0 percent to 209,100 tonnes in October from a year earlier. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)