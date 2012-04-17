TOKYO, April 17 Japanese ethylene production in
March fell 8.6 percent from the same month a year earlier due in
part to a heavier maintenance shutdown, government data showed
on Tuesday.
Ethylene output totalled 470,400 tonnes last month, compared
with 514,800 tonnes a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry said.
March output was down 10.5 percent from 525,500 tonnes in
February.
March saw two maintenance-related plant shutdowns in Japan,
while one plant was shut in the same month a year earlier, METI
said.
Ethylene exports fell 14.7 percent to 163,600 tonnes in
February from a year earlier, the data also showed.
Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for
petrochemicals that are processed into products such as
plastics.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)