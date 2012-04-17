TOKYO, April 17 Japanese ethylene production in March fell 8.6 percent from the same month a year earlier due in part to a heavier maintenance shutdown, government data showed on Tuesday.

Ethylene output totalled 470,400 tonnes last month, compared with 514,800 tonnes a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

March output was down 10.5 percent from 525,500 tonnes in February.

March saw two maintenance-related plant shutdowns in Japan, while one plant was shut in the same month a year earlier, METI said.

Ethylene exports fell 14.7 percent to 163,600 tonnes in February from a year earlier, the data also showed.

Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)