TOKYO, July 9 Japanese ethylene production fell
12.1 percent in June from the same month a year earlier to
460,800 tonnes, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry showed on Monday.
Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for
petrochemicals that are processed into products such as
plastics.
Following is a table of naphtha output volume in thousand
tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and
the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according
to the data.
Name Jun-12 May-12 Jun-11
Ethylene output (1,000 T) 460.8 492.3 524.4
M/M % -6.4 n/a n/a
Yr/Yr % -12.1 n/a n/a
Plant shutdowns 2 2 2
