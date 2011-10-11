* Planning objections can be overridden for strategic EU projects

BRUSSELS, Oct 11 The European Union is seeking powers to sweep aside planning objections and speed through energy projects of strategic significance in ensuring security of supply, according to draft legislation seen by Reuters.

The draft also proposes creating a "European coordinator" to help accelerate projects of EU-wide importance if they encounter "significant delays or implementation difficulties."

The proposals indicate the priorities for allocating 9.1 billion euros set aside in the EU's budgetary framework for 2014-2020.

Although less than one percent of the EU's budget, the spending is highly significant because it marks the first time the budget has included spending on energy infrastructure.

It could provide leverage for attracting further funds from the private sector and other sources.

Priority projects include the area known as the Southern Gas Corridor for helping to reduce EU dependency on Russian natural gas supplies, as well as an integrated offshore electricity grid in the North Sea and in the Baltic region.

Europe's most prominent solution to reducing its vulnerability to any interruption of Russian supplies is the proposed Nabucco pipeline to carry gas from the Caspian.

British auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GCA) said on Tuesday that Turkmenistan's South Iolotan gas field was the world's second-largest, estimated to hold up to 21.2 trillion cubic metres (tcm) of natural gas.

Such reserves could be crucial to the development of the Nabucco pipeline, which does not yet have enough gas suppliers to fill its targeted capacity.

'LEAST HARMFUL ROUTE'

If projects are important enough, public objections can be overridden on certain conditions and "the least harmful route of that project shall be granted the necessary positive decisions", according to the draft being circulated in EU departments.

A Commission spokeswoman declined to comment.

EU officials have already said Europe is better prepared for any upsurge in tension between leading gas producer Russia and transit nation Ukraine. In early 2009, a pricing dispute blocked supplies to some EU countries.

Since 2009, more liquefied natural gas is potentially available for shipment to the EU, freed up by U.S. development of shale gas. In addition a new compressor at the Austrian hub Baumgarten, built with the help of EU money, means gas supplies can be distributed more widely.

Environmentalists, as well as local residents, could object to sweeping powers to remove planning objections for major energy projects, but the European Commission highlighted the urgent need to improve infrastructure.

"Major efforts are needed to modernise and expand Europe's infrastructure and to interconnect networks across borders to meet the union's core energy policy objectives," the explanatory memorandum attached to the draft law says.

Apart from nervousness about supply disruption, the European Union has legally binding 2020 targets to reduce carbon emissions by 20 percent from 1990 levels and to increase the share of renewable energy in the mix to 20 percent.

Those aims and still more ambitious plans to reduce carbon emissions laid out in a 2050 low carbon road map require vast changes to European energy infrastructure.

In total more than 1 trillion euros of investment is needed for the European electricity and gas sector in the decade between 2010 and 2020, the European Commission has said.

In June, it said the budgetary framework for 2014-2020 should set up a fund of 40 billion euros for energy, transport and other infrastructure, of which 9.1 billion would be dedicated to energy -- specifically energy transmission -- which covers gas and power networks.

The latest draft legislation is expected to be made public in the coming weeks, after which it could take at least a year to be finalised by EU governments and lawmakers.

