* Planning objections can be overridden for strategic EU
projects
* Energy infrastructure to be included in EU budget for
first time
* Infrastructure includes power grids, oil and gas pipelines
BRUSSELS, Oct 11 The European Union is seeking
powers to sweep aside planning objections and speed through
energy projects of strategic significance in ensuring security
of supply, according to draft legislation seen by Reuters.
The draft also proposes creating a "European coordinator" to
help accelerate projects of EU-wide importance if they encounter
"significant delays or implementation difficulties."
The proposals indicate the priorities for allocating 9.1
billion euros set aside in the EU's budgetary framework for
2014-2020.
Although less than one percent of the EU's budget, the
spending is highly significant because it marks the first time
the budget has included spending on energy infrastructure.
It could provide leverage for attracting further funds from
the private sector and other sources.
Priority projects include the area known as the Southern Gas
Corridor for helping to reduce EU dependency on Russian natural
gas supplies, as well as an integrated offshore electricity grid
in the North Sea and in the Baltic region.
Europe's most prominent solution to reducing its
vulnerability to any interruption of Russian supplies is the
proposed Nabucco pipeline to carry gas from the Caspian.
British auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GCA) said on
Tuesday that Turkmenistan's South Iolotan gas field was the
world's second-largest, estimated to hold up to 21.2 trillion
cubic metres (tcm) of natural gas.
Such reserves could be crucial to the development of the
Nabucco pipeline, which does not yet have enough gas suppliers
to fill its targeted capacity.
'LEAST HARMFUL ROUTE'
If projects are important enough, public objections can be
overridden on certain conditions and "the least harmful route of
that project shall be granted the necessary positive decisions",
according to the draft being circulated in EU departments.
A Commission spokeswoman declined to comment.
EU officials have already said Europe is better prepared for
any upsurge in tension between leading gas producer Russia and
transit nation Ukraine. In early 2009, a pricing dispute blocked
supplies to some EU countries.
Since 2009, more liquefied natural gas is potentially
available for shipment to the EU, freed up by U.S. development
of shale gas. In addition a new compressor at the Austrian hub
Baumgarten, built with the help of EU money, means gas supplies
can be distributed more widely.
Environmentalists, as well as local residents, could object
to sweeping powers to remove planning objections for major
energy projects, but the European Commission highlighted the
urgent need to improve infrastructure.
"Major efforts are needed to modernise and expand Europe's
infrastructure and to interconnect networks across borders to
meet the union's core energy policy objectives," the explanatory
memorandum attached to the draft law says.
Apart from nervousness about supply disruption, the European
Union has legally binding 2020 targets to reduce carbon
emissions by 20 percent from 1990 levels and to increase the
share of renewable energy in the mix to 20 percent.
Those aims and still more ambitious plans to reduce carbon
emissions laid out in a 2050 low carbon road map require vast
changes to European energy infrastructure.
In total more than 1 trillion euros of investment is needed
for the European electricity and gas sector in the decade
between 2010 and 2020, the European Commission has said.
In June, it said the budgetary framework for 2014-2020
should set up a fund of 40 billion euros for energy, transport
and other infrastructure, of which 9.1 billion would be
dedicated to energy -- specifically energy transmission -- which
covers gas and power networks.
The latest draft legislation is expected to be made public
in the coming weeks, after which it could take at least a year
to be finalised by EU governments and lawmakers.
It follows proposals last month also focused on helping to
ensure security of supply by increasing the scope for the
European Commission's involvement in energy negotiations between
EU members and governments outside the 27-nation bloc.
