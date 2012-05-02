* Italian partner would boost TAP's prospects
* Rome seeking to turn Italy into gas hub
* TAP beat out ITGI project for Azeri gas
* Press report said Enel could take 10-15 pct in TAP
By Stefano Bernabei and Henning Gloystein
ROME/LONDON, May 2 Enel's interest in
the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project that aims to pump
Azeri gas to Italy will boost TAP's chances of being picked as
the pipeline of choice, analysts said on Wednesday.
Producers in the Shah Deniz 2 field in Azerbaijan, led by BP
and Statoil, plan to ship around 16 billion
cubic metres (bcm) a year through Turkey into Europe from 2017
or 2018.
"Enel is interested in projects that bring gas to the
country," Enel CEO Fulvio Conti said on Wednesday.
Asked if such projects included the Trans Adriatic Pipeline
(TAP) Conti said "of course."
Analysts have criticised the TAP project for its lack of
Italian partners, arguing that a pipeline making landfall in
Italy would never secure political backing without local
involvement.
"For the Shah Deniz II partners this (Enel joining TAP) must
be good news because it will likely provide more support from
the Italian government, something that has been lacking so far,"
said Massimo Di-Odoardo, analyst at energy consultancy Wood
Mackenzie.
A spokeswoman at TAP said "we would welcome strong companies
that can add value and strengthen our concept."
The TAP pipeline is one of a number of projects competing to
carry gas to Europe from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field.
Europe is keen on getting access to Azeri gas to help reduce
dependence on existing suppliers which include Russia.
TAP is co-led by Statoil. Its other stakeholders are Swiss
EGL and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas.
The project plans to build a 520 km gas pipeline that will
connect Greece with Italy via Albania and the Adriatic Sea.
RIVAL PROJECTS
Italy has so far backed a rival pipeline project known as
ITGI, in which Edison, Greece's government-controlled
DEPA and Turkey's Botas are partners.
But that plan hit a major obstacle earlier this year when
the Shah Deniz II consortium chose the TAP project as a possible
route, should it decide on Italy as the destination for its gas.
The Italian government and Edison have since said they
remain committed to ITGI.
Another contender is the Nabucco pipeline project, which
would transport central Asian gas into Europe via Turkey,
Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary into Austria and western Europe.
But critics say that the 32 bcm Nabucco project, estimated
at a development cost of over $12 billion, is too expensive and
too big to be viable, and that the project must downsize if it
is to be chosen.
ITALIAN GAS HUB?
Europe's gas sector is moving towards development of
integrated distribution networks aimed at increasing security of
supply, diversification of sources, and flexibility.
Italy, which gets gas from North Africa and Russia and
imports 90 percent its consumption, is in a strong position to
play a leading role in building a gas transit network from south
to north-central Europe.
A report in Italian newspaper Milano Finanza said the
Italian government had asked Enel to evaluate a possible entry
into TAP with a stake of around 10-15 percent.
Enel, which uses gas to fuel some of its power plants and to
supply retail customers, has a series of gas contracts in place
and is developing an 8-billion-cubic-metre-per-year liquefied
natural gas terminal in Sicily.
