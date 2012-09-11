* Spot-indexed volumes to be 45 pct in 2012 - SocGen

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Sept 11 Spot market based gas trading could come close to volumes priced off oil indexation in 2012 and overtake it by 2014, challenging the price model preferred by major gas exporters such as Russia and Norway, Societe Generale said on Tuesday.

European gas supplies in 2012 are expected to be priced to 45 percent off spot markets, such as Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP), and 55 percent through long-term contracts indexed off the oil price, SocGen said in a research note.

"Oil indexation is facing major challenges. The old system, whereby long-term oil-linked contracts were signed to ensure both security of demand and security of supply and spot trading provided additional volumes, is facing a step change," the report said.

"The closer we get to 50 percent, the more unstable the system is going to be."

SocGen said that oil-indexed gas supplies will likely see a lower weighting than spot indexation in the pricing structure of European gas supply contracts by 2014.

European power and gas suppliers are being squeezed as they buy gas under long-term deals with Russia's Gazprom or Norway's Statoil linked to the price of oil, while having to sell it to customers at lower retail prices linked to the freely traded spot market.

"In Europe, the rationale for oil indexation disappeared many years ago, so hub pricing makes more sense today," the bank said.

European utilities have therefore been renegotiating their long-term gas supply deals with major suppliers, and they have managed to get price reductions but have so far failed to achieve a higher weighting of spot indexation in their contracts.

"The agreement reached in July by Gazprom and E.ON (where prices were "corrected" down by 7-9 percent with no increase in the spot-indexation weighting) does not address the uncompetitiveness of gas for power generation and leaves gas as a fuel of "no-choice" for Europe. We will need to see further price adaptation if gas demand is to grow back in Europe," SocGen said.

COAL EXPORTS TO OUTPACE DEMAND

For thermal coal markets, SocGen said that although prices had likely bottomed out this year, rising coal export capacities would continue to outpace demand in 2012 and 2013.

"We believe coal prices to have bottomed out, after sliding by over 15% on average between Q1 and Q3 2012 ... (but) we expect the increase in global thermal coal export capacity in 2012/13 to slightly outpace demand growth, causing the market to remain in a state of slack," the bank said in a separate research note.

"While we expect 2013 prices to be higher than 2012, we have tempered our views on growth," the bank said, and added that "we have lowered our price forecast to $113 per tonne from $119 per tonne on average in 2013 for calendar 14 CIF ARA (-5%)."

