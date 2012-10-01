* UK gas imports from Norway could rise from 25 to 32 bcm
* Continental Europe to take more gas from Russia
* Asia to remain more attractive than Europe for LNG
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Oct 1 Britain may receive more Norwegian
gas in the 2012/2013 gas year as continental European customers
take more Russian supplies, which became more competitive
following contract negotiations during the past months, analysts
said on Monday.
European gas buyers and sellers adjust supply volumes on
Oct. 1, starting the new gas year, as the winter heating season
starts in Europe.
While Norwegian gas exports to continental Europe are
supplied under long-term contracts that are linked to the oil
price, Britain receives most of its Norwegian gas under hub
market terms that are priced off Britain's National Balancing
Point (NBP) and have lesser binding supply obligations.
"Gazprom's discount is assumed to have a positive
volume effect on exports to continental Europe because its gas
has become more attractive than Norway's," Bjorn Brochmann,
global head of gas market analysis at Point Carbon said.
In several recent contractual renegotiations Russia's
Gazprom, the world's biggest exporter of pipeline gas, and
Qatar, leader of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, have given
in to customer pressure and reduced their prices.
With continental Europe taking more Russian gas, Norway
would redirect more gas to Britain, mostly through the 70
million cubic metres (mcm) per day Langeled pipeline, Brochmann
said.
"The UK is a residual market to Norwegian gas supplies and
gets what is left over from continental Europe, which receives
its supplies in long-term contracts and therefore have
priority," Brochmann said.
"So if continental Europe takes less, that leaves more gas
for export to the UK."
Point Carbon said that in three of its four outlook
scenarios it expected Norwegian gas supplies to be between 26.3
to 31.8 billion cubic metres (bcm), up from 25 bcm for the
2011/2012 gas year, which is about a quarter of Britain's annual
needs.
Only in their lowest scenario, which would see unusually low
supplies from Norway's huge Troll oil and gas field, would
Britain receive slightly less gas than last year, with expected
imports of 23 bcm.
In the gas year 2011/2012, Norway supplied Britain with
around 25 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, .
Domestic British production stood at 36 bcm in the last gas
year, with the rest coming from LNG as well as supplies from
continental Europe, mainly the Netherlands.
Overall European gas demand is expected to remain relatively
stable in 2012 overall compared with 2011, according to data
published on Monday by the European gas industry lobby group
Eurogas.
"Early indications from the Eurogas data suggest that gas
demand in Europe is likely to remain stable throughout 2012,
registering a slight decrease of 1 percent compared with 2011,"
Eurogas said.
NO LOWER PRICES
Even if Norway's gas supplies to Britain rise in the coming
gas year, analysts said that they did not expect prices to drop
as other supply sources dwindle.
Domestic British gas production is falling by an annual
average of 5 percent, and although Europe's LNG imports from
Qatar have risen in the last quarter as Asian and European
prices converge, the price and demand outlook still favours Asia
as a destination for LNG ships over Europe.
"We believe global LNG markets will remain tight as Japan
continues to face nuclear plant outages, China and India rapidly
build out regas capacity, and Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia
emerge as new players in global LNG markets," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch said in a research note.
"A Pacific bid for Atlantic LNG cargoes heading into the
winter could support European natural gas prices at a time when
demand remains in the doldrums," the bank added.
Energy consultants Timera Energy said that the dominance of
oil-indexation in LNG contracts was also a bullish price signal
or LNG markets.
"Given the dominance of oil-indexation in LNG contracts, the
price of Brent crude is still a key driver of the pricing and
opportunity cost of LNG cargoes. While the Brent price
accompanied spot Asian LNG prices lower in June (towards
$90/bbl), it has since recovered (to around $110/bbl).
Oil-indexed LNG contract prices will have recovered
accordingly."