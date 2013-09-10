* Calendar trading drops as traders focus on spot market

* Shift driven by industrials and speculative traders

* German market to become more like Nordic region's

* German power volumes: link.reuters.com/def92v

By Henning Gloystein and Michael Kahn

LONDON/PRAGUE, Sept 10 Forward power contracts are losing their benchmark status in Europe's electricity markets, as growing renewable generation makes betting on long-term products difficult and pushes traders into shorter-term deals.

Despite a short-lived surge in trading last week, average volumes in Europe's benchmark German power contract for baseload or 24 hours delivery in the calendar year 2014 (Cal 14) have dropped by around 50 percent this year, Reuters data shows.

While traders say that calendar contracts will remain important indicators for future developments, trading activity in the products is falling because industrials are moving away from long term deals towards the spot market.

"We have seen volumes going out of calendar contracts and into quarterly and monthly products," said Christian Muehlinghaus, senior trading analyst at German utility MVV Energie.

Major industrials, such as chemical firms or car makers, use forward contracts to cover their long-term electricity demand, but the rise of renewable energy is making this difficult.

"The initial reason for this shift is that renewables are pulling down the spot market and therefore they have by tendency come out lower than the calendar," Muehlinghaus said.

"As a result, industrials have moved into the spot market to benefit from lower prices there," he added.

Reuters data shows that all four German baseload quarterly contracts for 2014 usually average 10-30 euro cents a megawatt-hour (MWh) lower than the calendar contract for the whole year.

The CEO of German-based European Energy Exchange (EEX), however, said he was not concerned about lower average prices on the front end of the market.

"If the quarters come out cheaper than the Cal then that is an arbitrage opportunity that will be picked up by traders," Peter Reitz said, and added that he was seeing first signs of liquidity on the far end of the curve picking up again after falling in 2012.

Yet the move towards shorter term trading is also seen in the financial market, where speculative traders try to profit from increased volatility in the weather-driven spot market.

Cagdas Ozan Ates, head of emerging markets at trading house Danske Commodities, sees short term trading increasing.

"If you want to make money, there is much more fluctuation in the shorter term, (and) you can better forecast wind, solar production and consumption," he said.

GERMANY BECOMES MORE NORDIC

A shift from calendar to monthly trading in Germany because of a rise in volatile renewable power would make it more like the Nordic market. The two are Europe's most mature and liquid.

Britain's market, which is closely linked to its gas sector, already focuses much more on spot trading, while markets in other major countries, such as France or Italy, suffer from too much dominance of state-controlled energy companies.

Although much smaller, the so-called NordPool market is considered to be Europe's most mature trading region, and as it is dominated by fluctuating hydro power, liquidity in Nordic calendar trading is lower than quarterly contracts.

Adding to a move of industrial and speculative players from the forward into shorter-term contracts, utilities and banks are also trading less volumes in German calendar contracts.

"We are seeing generally lower hedging volumes in calendar contracts," MVV's Muehlinghaus said.

Several banks reduced or completely shut down their European power trading desks during the past year, citing tighter financial regulation and low growth prospects in these markets for their decisions.

The lower spot prices as a result of a renewable power capacity glut in Germany and elsewhere in Europe has the potential to threaten the market, traders say.

Government subsidies for renewable power capacity have led to a glut that has resulted in a 40 percent drop in German wholesale power prices since 2011, and EEX's Reitz warned that the impact of these subsidies could destroy the market.

"Because of feed in tariffs, a quarter of the market currently does not participate in price discovery, and if that share were to rise to 50 percent, then that could destroy the market," he said.

Feed in tariffs guarantee that all renewable energy that is produced is sold into the market, irrespective of demand.

"The price of renewable subsidy schemes is that it creates market distortions," said Paul Dawson, head of regulatory affairs at RWE Supply and Trading. (Additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by James Jukwey)