* Transparency rules require more staff, changes to admin
* EU can impose heavy fines if it unveils insider practices
* Only 32 pct of firms in study had looked at possible
obligations
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, July 2 Many European utilities are
ignoring EU rules to toughen laws against market abuses, but do
so at their peril, energy and financial consultancy Baringa said
on Monday.
"Utility firms will have to hold available more personnel
and technology to comply with new transparency rules within the
next 12 months or so, but many are not yet aware of this," said
Maik Neubauer, a partner at the consultancy which released a
study based on a poll of 150 companies.
"This is alarming because if they are found to be
withholding insider information, there can be hefty penalties
imposed by the cartel authorities," he added. "These are no
longer trivial offences."
The EU drew up the rules - called the Regulation on Energy
Market Integrity and Transparency (Remit) - covering the
commodities and energy markets last autumn. Remit took effect at
the turn of the year but a phase-in time is allowed, while the
relevant institutions are built up.
The rules aim at extending prohibitions against insider
trading and market manipulation in financials to energy markets
such as power, gas, carbon emission rights and energy futures.
Only 32 percent of companies in the Baringa study said they
had looked at what obligations they might have to fulfill under
Remit and just 45 percent believed Remit might become relevant
for their clearing and settlement activities.
Yet Baringa noted utility companies must, for example,
disclose the timing of power station outages or gas field
maintenances and pipeline bottlenecks.
German companies that already volunteer unilateral
information about market-sensitive outages include E.ON
and RWE.
One of the biggest changes that Remit may bring could be a
stronger focus on exchange-based energy trading, Neubauer said.
Over-the-counter (OTC) markets currently still represent 80
to 90 percent of power and gas trading.
