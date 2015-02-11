* Italian power products trading rose fast after 2014 launch

* Shift away from bilateral to market-based trade helps

* Monitoring progress in other countries including Turkey

By Vera Eckert and Nina Chestney

ESSEN, Germany, Feb 11 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) expects Italy's energy trading market to flourish and plans to launch gas contracts there as more companies shift from bi-lateral supply deals to market alternatives, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

EEX, continental Europe's biggest energy bourse, launched Italian electricity contracts last April to compete with those offered by Borsa Italiana.

"The power offering has grown significantly in Italy. It has been extremely successful," chief executive Peter Reitz told Reuters at an energy industry fair in Essen.

"There is a lot of structural change happening, going from long-term bilateral contracts towards a more market-based trading environment, and I think it's a long term trend."

Energy markets across Europe are shifting towards more exchange-based and standardised over-the-counter trading as policymakers push for greater competition, transparency, and cash underlying transactions to eliminate financial risk.

Last year, EEX's traded volumes of Italian power reached 115.6 terawatt hours (TWh), equivalent to 16 percent of the country's entire electricity market.

In January alone, the bourse traded a record 28 TWh of Italian power, and its share of the market rose to 39 percent.

EEX, which is majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse derivatives unit Eurex, took a majority stake in French rival Powernext on Jan. 1. This gave it control over Pegas, a jointly run gas market platform.

EEX plans to launch monthly, quarterly, seasonal and annual gas financial futures in Italy via Pegas from March 26.

Some 40 percent of Italy's electricity is generated by gas-fired power stations, so launching gas contracts makes sense, Reitz said.

"Our clients are active in both power and gas, which are inter-related," he said.

On Tuesday, EEX said it was developing products to cover price peaks on the German intraday power market. This was in response to changes in its core market, where erratic renewable energy is accounting for a growing proportion of supplies, creating risks for buyers and sellers.

Outside Europe, the bourse is monitoring progress in Turkey with view to helping it develop a regional energy trading hub.

"It is certainly interesting, if at an early stage of development, so we are watching this closely," Reitz said.

Further afield, EEX would not rule out entering the U.S. market if the right opportunity arose. "We are not restricted to the boundaries of Europe but at the moment there are no concrete opportunities in the U.S.," Reitz said.

EEX, which also offers coal and emissions products, in 2013 bought a 52 percent stake in Singaporean bourse CLTX, which focuses on coal and freight. (Editing by Mark Potter)