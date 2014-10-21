LONDON Oct 21 Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX), continental Europe's biggest power bourse, will take a majority stake in French rival Powernext from Jan 1, both firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The deal, realised through an exchange of shares, will leave EEX Group with a 55.8 percent stake in Powernext. The French exchange will become part of the EEX.

Powernext CEO Jean-Francois Conil-Lacoste will join the board of EEX Group as Executive Director of Power Spot markets.

The tie-up could allow the two exchanges to cut costs and better compete with Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP), Europe's No.1 gas trading exchange by trading volumes.

A bigger continental exchange offering euro-based gas hedging could attract more continental traders to hubs on their doorstep if they do not want to take the currency risk of dealing on the sterling-based NBP. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)