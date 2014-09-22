* Cartel office says received notice of takeover intent
By Vera Eckert and Michel Rose
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Sept 22 Germany's European
Energy Exchange (EEX) plans to take over French peer Powernext,
according to a request lodged with the German competition
regulator, in a move that could allow them to rival Britain as
the region's leading gas trading hub.
EEX, continental Europe's biggest power bourse, and
Powernext confirmed they were planning a tie-up and that it
would focus on their gas activities, but declined to say whether
it would involve a takeover or to comment further at this stage.
Gas trading activity in north-western Europe has been
increasing over the past decade as companies, seeking lower
prices, have shifted away from bilateral purchase deals.
An even closer tie-up between EEX and Powernext could allow
the two exchanges to cut costs and better compete with Britain's
National Balancing Point (NBP), Europe's No.1 gas trading
exchange by trading volumes.
A bigger continental exchange offering euro-based gas
hedging could attract more continental traders to hubs on their
doorstep if they do not want to take the currency risk of
dealing on the sterling-based NBP.
A spokesman for Germany's cartel office said that on Sept.
11 it had logged an EEX request to take over majority control of
Powernext.
He said the plan could be approved within a month, or it
could be assessed for a further three months after that. He
added that the cartel office does not comment on details at this
preliminary stage, or the likelihood of a request being
approved.
EEX and Powernext, replying to queries from Reuters, issued
identical statements saying their plans were aimed at improving
service quality for customers and the reach of Pegas, their
joint gas trading platform launched last year.
PEGAS
"EEX and Powernext have recently submitted a proposal for an
improved set-up of Pegas to competent competition authorities,"
said both bourses, which are based in Leipzig and Paris and
operate in two of the leading electricity and gas-consuming
markets in continental Europe.
"Further details of the concept will be communicated by EEX
and Powernext in the coming weeks," they added.
The exchanges did not refer to their joint spot power
trading platform formed in 2008, Epex Spot, as part of the
planned deal, and declined further comment.
EEX is majority-owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives
unit of Deutsche Boerse, while Powernext is owned by
various European grid firms and energy utilities.
Pegas products already offer spot and futures prices,
intra-day and weekend prices, and a raft of location spreads. It
brought together separate products for the Dutch TTF market, the
German Gaspool and NCG hubs, and France's PEG Nord, PEG Sud and
PEG TIGF, and will include the Belgian hub ZEE later on.
In August, the platform turned over 47.2 terawatt hours
(TWh) of gas, nearly treble the 16.8 TWh a year earlier.
But it is still small when compared with actual gas
consumption - Germany's was 445.7 TWh in Jan-June 2014.
Pegas is due to expand to British spot gas on Oct. 15.
Epex Spot traded 186.6 TWh of electricity in Jan-June 2014,
complementing the far more liquid EEX flagship power futures
contract.
