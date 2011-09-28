* A 50-50 joint venture to open in London next year

* Full merger of exchanges an option for the future -CEOs

* Joint platform to cover half Europe's spot power trading (Adds details, CEO quotes)

LONDON, Sept 28 European power exchanges Epex Spot and Nord Pool Spot plan to open a joint trading platform next year, covering more than half of Europe's spot power transactions, and are leaving open the option to merge fully in future, their chief executives said.

The two bourses will harmonise day-ahead and intra-day spot trading systems through a 50-50 joint venture based in London to simplify spot power trading in their core nine western and northern European markets, they said on Wednesday.

"We are, without competition, the two largest European spot power exchanges so we have a responsibility of helping to integrate European energy markets," said Mikael Lundin, chief executive of Nord Pool Spot, which is owned by Nordic grid operators Statnett , Svenska Kraftnät, Fingrid Oyj and Energinet.dk.

The exchanges are currently not speaking to their shareholders about a full merger, but this remains possibile.

"We are not talking about a merger at the moment, but I would not rule that out for the future," said Jean-Francois Conil-Lacoste, chief executive of Epex Spot, which is jointly owned by German and French power exchanges EEX and Powernext.

The two exchanges have a combined annual transaction volume of nearly 600 terawatt-hours (TWh), more than half of Europe's total volumes, and trade in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Estonia.

The joint venture platform will use the Epex ETS system for day-ahead transactions and Nord Pool's ELBAS programme for intra-day trading, but exchange members will continue to be registered with the respective entities.

A small number of Epex Spot and Nord Pool Spot employees will relocate to London, which the exchanges chose as a location because it is near its customer base and is neutral ground, they said.

Germany's EEX recently opened an office in the British capital. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Anthony Barker)