MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
NEW YORK Dec 11 An explosion occurred on Tuesday along the Columbia Gas Transmission natural gas pipeline in West Virginia, which is run by NiSource Inc, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
The explosion hit near the Lanham compressor station just before 1 p.m. EST, she said, adding that the fire had been contained.
There was no detail on the cause of the explosion or how much gas supply had been disrupted on the 20-inch line.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.