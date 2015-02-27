NEW YORK, Feb 27 (IFR) - Billions of dollars of energy debt
could be downgraded into the US junk market over the next 12
months, much of it from an oil sector struggling with the steep
drop in crude prices.
With oil roughly 50% less per barrel than just a few months
ago - and no sign of a major uptick soon - a number of companies
are expected to tumble from investment grade into high yield.
Analysts are divided over what will happen to their debt,
with some seeing a strong bid for energy bonds and others
painting a gloomier picture, particularly for drilling
companies.
Moody's this week downgraded offshore driller Transocean to
Ba1 from Baa3, and it will fall into high-yield if S&P follows
suit - which the agency has warned it may do.
"An underappreciated risk is the potential for downgrades
and fallen angels," Citi credit analyst Stephen Antczak said in
a recent note.
He said the bank's investment-grade strategists estimate
that between US$17bn and US$26bn of energy company debt could
drop into junk status over the next year.
"That's a lot of paper to absorb," Antczak said.
MONEY COSTS MONEY
At the very least, a company's slip into junk-rated status
means that the refinancing of its debt will become significantly
more expensive.
"Will they have access to the high-yield market?" one banker
said of the energy companies at risk. "Yes - but at a price
point they may not like."
Transocean, for example, has some US$7.8bn of outstanding
bonds, according to Barclays.
While its near-term bonds are holding up fairly well, those
maturing in 2017 and beyond have taken a beating, reflecting
investor worries about the company's long-term fate.
Transocean's 2.5% 2017s are yielding a massive 6%, and the
3.8% 2022s an even larger 7.8%, according to data from Trace.
Refinancing at those levels could even mean paying
double-digit yields to investors.
"Think of the pick-up that it may have to offer to access
funds versus what it paid when it was investment grade," the
banker said.
DRILLING DOWN
Companies like Transocean that provide drilling services are
among the most at risk from the crude price slide, as major oil
firms look to slash costs in the face of the diminished revenue.
Barclays recently warned that Weatherford - with US$7bn of
bonds outstanding and rated by both Moody's and S&P just one
notch over junk - is at risk of a downgrade.
And Hercules Offshore, already in high-yield territory,
announced this week that Saudi Aramco had terminated a drilling
contract, effective at the end of March.
S&P swiftly cut its rating on Hercules to CCC+ from B-.
"The short-term outlook for drillers is bleak, and the long
term isn't much better," said David Zusman, chief investment
officer of Talara Capital Management.
"The news around further rig cancellations is continued
evidence of that," he told IFR.
The widely followed Baker Hughes survey of rigs found last
week that the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United
States was at its lowest in nearly four years.
SWEET SPOT
Yet funds like Talara still see plenty they like in other
oil sectors, especially high-yield E&P, and for companies with
less than US$500m of outstanding debt in particular.
The firm estimates about 52% of the US$210bn of outstanding
E&P high-yield debt falls into that category.
"Many investors have underestimated the flexibility of
companies to cut costs and generate higher margins even at lower
oil prices as they prioritize drilling in oil basin sweet
spots," said Zusman.
"We're not talking about months of opportunities, but
years."
Overall, in fact, much of the energy sector remains well
bid. That's partly because oil prices have stabilized over the
past few weeks - even if they are still very low at US$49 a
barrel compared to around US$110 last summer.
Higher demand from investors for large, liquid bonds may
even help the big drilling companies.
"There's been a lot of demand for higher quality high
yield," said Barclays credit strategist Eric Gross.
"So if anything, that should help falling angels be absorbed
relatively well by the market."
