HOUSTON Oct 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp and EOG Resources Inc have agreed to provide their investors with more information on the potential financial risks the companies face from fracking, New York's attorney general said on Friday.

The agreement is part of a growing trend of energy companies saying they will provide investors with more details about the risks to their assets posed by climate change, or the legal, regulatory and environmental risks of fracking.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has been around for years and producers say it is safe, though some environmental groups and communities oppose the process because it uses a mix of water, sand, and chemicals at high pressure to extract oil and gas from rock formations.

"Investors and the public have a right to know all relevant information about the environmental, financial, and regulatory risks associated with the companies they are considering investing in," Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded company on Tuesday released a 35-page report that explains to investors how it manages the risks associated with developing shale resources, including fracking and water use. (Reporting By Terry Wade and Anna Driver)