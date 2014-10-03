HOUSTON Oct 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and EOG Resources Inc have agreed to provide their
investors with more information on the potential financial risks
the companies face from fracking, New York's attorney general
said on Friday.
The agreement is part of a growing trend of energy companies
saying they will provide investors with more details about the
risks to their assets posed by climate change, or the legal,
regulatory and environmental risks of fracking.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has been around for years
and producers say it is safe, though some environmental groups
and communities oppose the process because it uses a mix of
water, sand, and chemicals at high pressure to extract oil and
gas from rock formations.
"Investors and the public have a right to know all relevant
information about the environmental, financial, and regulatory
risks associated with the companies they are considering
investing in," Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a
statement.
Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly
traded company on Tuesday released a 35-page report that
explains to investors how it manages the risks associated with
developing shale resources, including fracking and water use.
