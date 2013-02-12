NEW YORK Feb 12 New York State's decision to
lift a four-year ban on natural gas drilling faced further delay
on Tuesday after officials conducting a key health impact study
asked for more time to form their conclusions on the divisive
issue.
The New York Department of Health, which has been
commissioned to study how the drilling process known as fracking
affects public health, said the review is ongoing but that a few
more weeks are needed due to the "complexity of the issues".
"As we have been reviewing the scope of these studies, I
have determined that the DOH Public Health Review will require
additional time to complete based on the complexity of the
issues," said health commissioner Nirav Shah in a letter to Joe
Martens, commissioner of the Department of Environmental
Conservation (DEC).
The health review, and a parallel environmental impact study
being conducted by the DEC, will form the basis of new
regulations that could open New York's borders to drilling once
again.
Proponents say New York communities that allow drilling in
the Marcellus shale, one of the country's largest gas deposits,
will produce jobs and revenues for local economies. Opponents
warn that the process of fracking, needed to extract gas from
shale, can contaminate water supplies and increase harmful
emissions.
The health study delay will push back the publication of the
DEC's environmental report, known as the SGEIS, the deadline for
which is Wednesday, which in turn will delay the drafting of
Governor Andrew Cuomo's drilling regulations, the deadline for
which lands on Feb. 27.
If the Feb. 27 deadline is missed it could force the
administration to restart the regulatory process, which would
include another period for public comments, potentially holding
up the process for months.
In response, Martens said he may issue drilling permits
before the final regulations are issued if the DOH concludes
that fracking does not pose a health risk.
"If the DOH Public Health Review finds that the SGEIS has
adequately addressed health concerns, and I adopt the SGEIS on
that basis, DEC can accept and process high-volume hydraulic
fracturing permit applications 10 days after issuance of the
SGEIS."
Fracking has ballooned into a major political issue in New
York, where the stakes are high for landowners and energy
producers alike. Town hall meetings on the subject draw large
partisan crowds, some townships have banned drilling and
lawsuits on both sides are emerging.