(Recasts, adds energy company detail)
By Daniel Wiessner and Edward McAllister
ALBANY, NY/NEW YORK Dec 17 New York state will
ban hydraulic fracturing after a long-awaited report concluded
that the oil and gas extraction method poses health risks,
Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration said on Wednesday.
New York Environmental Commissioner Joseph Martens said at a
cabinet meeting he will issue an order early next year banning
fracking, which has been under a moratorium since 2008. Once
that happens, New York will join Vermont as the only states to
completely prohibit fracking.
The decision ends what has been a fierce debate in New York
over the benefits and pitfalls of fracking, a process that
involves pumping water, sand and chemicals into a well to
extract oil or gas. Many in the state saw gas drilling as a key
economic resource while others argued it was too dangerous.
The state's health commissioner, Howard Zucker, said there
is not enough scientific information to conclude that fracking
is safe.
"The potential risks are too great, in fact not even fully
known, and relying on the limited data presently available would
be negligent on my part," Zucker said.
New York sits atop a portion of the Marcellus shale, one of
the largest natural gas deposits in the United States. The
ruling is a blow for energy companies that had been waiting for
years to tap the thousands of acres of land they have leased
there.
The oil and gas industry immediately slammed Cuomo for the
decision. Karen Moreau, the executive director of the New York
State Petroleum Council, called it a reckless move that would
deprive the state of thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions
of dollars in revenue.
"We are resolved to continue to fight for these benefits in
New York," she said.
Environmental groups, meanwhile, hailed Cuomo as a national
leader on the issue.
"We hope that this determined leadership Governor Cuomo has
displayed will give courage to elected leaders throughout the
country and world," said Deborah Goldberg, an attorney with the
group Earthjustice.
Cuomo, answering questions from journalists, said the
decision on whether to allow this kind of drilling in New York
was ultimately up to Martens. He said it was "probably the most
emotionally charged issue I have ever experienced," more than
gay marriage, gun control or the death penalty.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany and Scott Disavino and
Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Steve Orlofsky)