By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND, March 9
CLEVELAND, March 9 An Ohio state agency
said on Friday there is evidence that the high-pressure
injection of fluid underground related to fracking caused a
series of Ohio earthquakes culminating in a New Year's Eve
tremor in an area not known for seismic activity.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which overseas the
oil and gas industry, said in a report that the state should
pass a new law prohibiting drilling at what is called the
Precambrian basement rock level (a depth that begins at 9,184
feet) and would require companies to "review existing geologic
data" before drilling.
The agency also said it wants the state to require
"continuous pressure monitoring systems with automatic shut-off"
that monitor the pressure levels of injected waste fluids that
would be controlled remotely by the state.
The report found "geological evidence" suggesting that high
pressure fluid from a well near an underground fault caused a
series of earthquakes in the Youngstown, Ohio, area over the
last year.
"A number of coincidental circumstances appear to make a
compelling argument that the Youngstown earthquakes were
induced," the report said.
Ohio has nearly 200 deep wells in 41 counties, 177 of those
wells are used primarily for oil and gas waste disposal. Since
1983, more than 202 million barrels of oilfield fluids have been
disposed of in Ohio, more than half of that is from
out-of-state.
Five Youngstown area wells were placed under a drilling
moratorium Dec. 31, 2011 after a series of 11 earthquakes,
increasing in intensity and culminating in a 4.0-magnitude quake
New Year's Eve, were recorded in an area not known for seismic
activity before.
More than 4,000 reports throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania and
Canada were called in from people who felt the New Year's Eve
quake. Those wells will remain shuttered, according to the
report.
The wells are about 9,000 feet deep and are used to dispose
of water from oil and gas wells. The process is related to
fracking, the controversial injection of chemical-laced water
and sand into rock to release oil and gas. Critics say that the
high pressure injection of the liquid causes seismic activity.
Fracking has become a political issue in Ohio. Groups
outside of Ohio, including a number of Super Political Action
Committees (PACs), have spent millions of dollars on
advertisements accusing incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator
Sherrod Brown of opposing the drilling and costing Ohio jobs.
Brown faces a challenge in November from Ohio's Republican
Treasurer Josh Mandel.
While the agency report does not draw a direct link from
fracking to the earthquakes, it says that one of the
"coincidental circumstances" is that all the earthquakes were
less than a mile around the well. It also said the seismic
activity began to increase after an energy company was given
approval to increase the pressure of injections in March, 2011.
According to the report, D & L Energy Inc., (principal owner
of Northstar Disposal Services) requested two increases in the
maximum injection pressure in March and May of 2011 at Northstar
1, the well closest to the epi-center of the Youngstown quakes.
Approval was given both times and the first earthquakes were
recorded shortly after that.
Ohio's Republican Governor John Kasich has said he plans to
introduce new energy regulation legislation that could include
new taxes on out-of-state waste disposal.
Ohio disposal wells make up only 1 percent of the nearly
150,000 in the nation that dispose of 2 billion gallons of waste
a day. Some estimates indicate that drilling could create at
least 66,000 jobs in the state in the next few years and
generate more than $400 million in new state and local taxes.
