By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Swedish buyout firm EQT has
put Energy from Waste (EEW) up for sale just months after taking
full control of the waste-burning power producer, sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Europe's market leader in energy generation from waste has
sent out information packages to potential buyers, one source
said.
More detailed information will follow by early October and
tentative bids are due by early November, the source said.
EEW could be worth 1.4 billion euros to 1.8 billion euros
($1.6-2.1 billion) including debt, a multiple of 9-11 times core
earnings, sources said.
EQT and advisor Morgan Stanley have started to explore
options for the business after receiving indications of
interests from potential buyers. Both declined to comment.
EQT bought a majority in EEW from E.ON in 2012
and acquired the remainder in May.
EEW has benefited from a booming German economy as well as
rising imports of waste, helped in part by a rise in UK landfill
taxes. It is running at full capacity, which has allowed it to
raise prices.
While large local peers such as Remondis and Alba might face
antitrust issues if they attempt to buy EEW, Asian groups with
interests in the industry such as CKI, Everbright and Sembcorp
are expected to express interest, the sources said.
EEW has long-term contracts for accepting waste and for
delivering energy, process steam and heat. Like grids or
pipelines, it generates stable returns, making it attractive for
infrastructure funds.
Funds such as MS Infrastructure or Macquarie might take a
look, the sources said.
In 2015, EEW is expected to post earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of 160 million euros on
sales of 470 million euros, the sources said.
The group has a 17 percent market share in Germany. It
operates 18 plants with two-thirds of its sales coming from
accepting garbage and the rest from selling energy.
($1 = 0.8737 euros)
