By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Dec 2 The U.S. judge
overseeing the Energy Future Holdings Corp bankruptcy will
announce on Thursday morning whether he will approve a Chapter
11 exit plan for the company, Texas's biggest power company, the
judge said on Wednesday.
"I will read it into the record. It will take a little time,
so wear something comfortable," said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Christopher Sontchi at the end of five hours of closing
arguments.
Sontchi must consider whether the plan by Energy Future is
fair to creditors. Under the plan, Energy Future will sell its
Oncor power distribution business to a consortium led by Hunt
Consolidated. That deal has been valued at $19 billion.
Energy Future's power plants and retail utility will be spun
off to senior creditors, which are owed $24 billion.
The company has been slowly winning over creditors, and by
the end of a weeks-long trial that ended last week only a few
objections remained.
The U.S. Trustee, a bankruptcy watchdog with the U.S.
Department of Justice, objected to the payment of some legal
fees in the plan and opposed the way the plan protected some
parties from lawsuits.
A lawyer who represents people who have sued Energy Future
for asbestos injuries also opposed the exit plan.
"In my 30 years, it's probably been the most exceptional
case I've been involved in," Richard Schepacarter, an attorney
for the U.S. Trustee, told the court during closing arguments on
the plan.
Energy Future filed one of the biggest-ever bankruptcies in
early 2014 and spent 18 months waging expensive legal fights
with diverse groups of creditors over a wide range of disputes.
The company entered bankruptcy dogged by weak power prices
that left it unable to support its $42 billion in debt. Much of
that debt was taken on in a $45 billion leveraged buyout of TXU
Corp in 2007 that created Energy Future. The buyout was led by
KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management and the
private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.
Energy Future still has a ways to go before it actually
exits bankruptcy. Regulators must approve the new owners of the
power plants, and tax authorities must approve Hunt's plan to
fold Oncor into a real estate investment trust.
Energy Future is also locked in a dispute with a minority
investor in Oncor, Texas Transmission Investment LLC that has
declined to sell to the Hunt-led consortium.
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)