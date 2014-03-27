By Billy Cheung
| LONDON, March 27
LONDON, March 27 Embattled utility Energy Future
Holdings is lining up around $9 billion of
bankruptcy loans before an imminent bankruptcy filing, sources
involved in the matter said on Thursday.
The $9 billion Debtor-In-Possession (DIP) loan is in the
final stages of negotiation, the sources said. Credit agreements
have yet to be signed, but the deal is expected to be the
largest-ever privately funded bankruptcy financing, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Energy Future holdings, formerly known as TXU, was taken
private in October 2007 in the largest leveraged buyout ever,
and has struggled to manage its debt of more than $40 billion
ever since.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh in London and Michelle Sierra in New
York)