UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 22 Texas regulators voiced "deep concern" on Thursday over some terms of NextEra Energy Inc's $18.4 billion acquisition of reorganized Energy Future Holding Corp, the owner of an 80 percent stake in transmission company Oncor Electric Delivery Co.
Public Utility Commission of Texas member Kenneth Anderson Jr told a public meeting held by the regulator that the biggest issue revolves around a $275 million termination fee in the agreement. He said he planned to file a memo next week that lays out his concerns.
Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Donna Nelson said she agreed with Anderson, according to a recording of the meeting published on the regulator's website.
Energy Future Holding declined to comment, while NextEra did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: