* UK officials monitoring Qatar LNG trade patterns
* UK import dependency set to rise sharply
* Qatar focuses on Asia for growth
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain is in danger of suffering
a long-term loss of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply as top
exporter Qatar sends only left-over short-term deliveries to the
UK while more and more of its LNG goes to higher paying Asian
customers.
Analysts and British energy companies say the strategy
rewards Qatar but puts Britain at a significant disadvantage.
Britain depends increasingly on Qatar to plug a growing
energy supply deficit but has so far failed to receive a supply
guarantee from the Gulf producer.
Instead, Qatar is trying to lock the majority of its gas
into the Asian market through signing long-term supply deals
with customers in Japan, South Korea and emerging markets like
China and India, where gas demand is rising fast and prices are
higher.
Qatari shipments provided a quarter of Britain's gas needs
last year.
Supplying unattractively priced British markets currently
works to Qatar's advantage as it withholds gas from Asia and
keeps prices in target markets like Japan and South Korea high,
just as long-term contracts are being negotiated.
But the lack of binding supply agreements means that a
sudden rise in Asian demand could leave Britain short of much
needed LNG imports.
"The UK's security of supply is not as good as previously
thought," Niall Trimble, director of the Energy Contract Company
said.
Fearing a sudden LNG supply disruption, especially during
the high demand winter heating season, the British government is
closely monitoring Qatari LNG flows, sources close to the matter
said.
"This is compounded by the fact that we are the only
importer on the planet without guaranteed supplies of LNG, so if
there is another Fukushima-style event, it's our supply that
would be hit," Trimble added.
The crisis at Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant in March
last year and resultant idling of the country's nuclear power
plant fleet spurred record imports of substitute fuels like LNG,
with many cargoes diverted away from markets in Europe.
"Preliminary estimates for the first half of 2012 suggest
that LNG imports in Europe were down a quarter compared to the
same period of 2011, with the UK reduction close to 43 percent,"
energy consultants Wood Mackenzie said in a research report.
"European LNG imports peaked in 2011 and will decline
through the medium term," it added.
British government documents seen by Reuters show that
Qatari officials have repeatedly resisted calls to guarantee
shipments, preferring instead to decide deliveries based on
strategic objectives and market conditions.
"The draft agreement presented by the Qataris is not
acceptable to Centrica - the cargos could be fully diverted, and
price is high, and the contract duration (3 years) too short,"
the document says.
The details of a three-year, two billion pound ($3.23
billion) gas supply deal between British utility Centrica
and Qatar signed in 2011 show that up to a quarter of
Britain's gas may be diverted at Qatar's behest, according to
briefing documents prepared for former UK energy minister
Charles Hendry and supplied to Reuters by Greenpeace.
It also shows that Centrica failed to lure the gas-rich Gulf
state into an initially proposed 20-year supply agreement worth
30 billion pounds.
LOOKING EAST
LNG exporters have largely set their sights on an Asian
future as European gas demand is set to stagnate as a result of
slow economic growth and low increases in population while there
are plentiful pipeline supplies from Russia, Norway and North
Africa.
"With Qatar now producing at full capacity, attention has
turned to increasing market share in Asia," Wood Mackenzie said,
adding that several long-term supply contracts with Asian
partners had been signed with Qatar this year.
Because Qatar is producing at full capacity and has set a
moratorium on expanding its export terminals, these new
long-term supply deals mean that less Qatari gas will be
available to be sent to Britain during a time when global gas
markets are expected to tighten.
Some British officials have set their hopes on LNG exports
from the United States, where a shale gas exploration boom in
recent years has opened up vast new reserves that U.S. companies
hope to export from 2015.
But analysts say that U.S. LNG exports are likely to be
capped in order to guarantee domestically low energy prices, and
that most U.S. LNG exports would likely flow to Asia, where
prices are expected to remain higher for the foreseeable future.
Despite this risk, it is unlikely that Qatar will completely
stop sending LNG tankers to Britain.
"It is not physically possible for Qatar to divert
everything to Asia since its large vessel sizes are not
compatible with many ports," an executive at Centrica said,
ensuring that the UK continues received deliveries.
Additionally, Qatar holds significant LNG import assets in
Britain, owning the South Hook terminal in the Welsh port of
Milford Haven, and letting it sit idle would delay returns on
investment for Qatar.
The Energy and Climate Change Secretary Ed Davey also
defended Britain's handling of its gas supplies.
"The great strength of the UK's liberalised gas market is
that it has the ability, through market means, to attract gas
shipments as and when they are required," he told Reuters
earlier this year.
So while Britain's chances of losing all its LNG supply to
Asia for good appear slim for now, the threat hanging over
Europe's biggest gas market is the prospect of large-scale
periodic disruptions, which could cause sharp rallies,
especially during peak-demand periods like winter.