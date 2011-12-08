* Turns to Turkmenistan and U.S. for supplies-Socgen

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Dec 8 China will become a major gas importer in the near future but is unlikely to sign a deal with Russia's Gazprom and is instead looking to Turkmenistan and perhaps even the United States to cover its needs, a report said on Thursday.

China plans to increase gas in its energy mix from 3 percent to 10 percent by 2020 and has secured its gas import needs until around 2018, but after that needs to strike new supply deals to feed a rising appetite for natural gas.

"Judging by the apparent lack of any progress on the gas pricing issue, it seems Beijing is in no particular hurry to sign any gas contracts with Gazprom," French bank Societe Generale said in a research note on Thursday.

An agreement on Russia's gas deliveries to China, the world's largest energy consumer according to the International Energy Agency, would boost Moscow's efforts to reduce its export dependency on the European market, which currently provides around 80 percent of Russia's gas export revenues.

But Moscow and Beijing have haggled for five years over the commercial terms for any deal.

"The various measures China has taken to secure its imports reinforce our view that China would first look into any potential U.S. LNG (liquefied natural gas) deal before reverting to Gazprom," SocGen said.

In November, China signed a deal with Turkmenistan to increase its planned supply of gas to China by 25 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas, to a total of 65 bcm.

SocGen said China's apparent policy meant that Gazprom's exports were likely to remain focused on Europe, and that this "leaves Europe well supplied until 2016 at least."

A Reuters analysis found that 2011 and 2012 are likely to see an import and domestic production excess above consumption of just over 60 bcm.

This compares with a net positive balance of just over 10.5 bcm in 2010, according to BP's annual statistical review.

Record U.S. natural gas production, thanks to new drilling techniques, has led to a series of rival export proposals all hoping to sell LNG to higher paying, thirsty markets in Asia and Europe.

(Editing by William Hardy)