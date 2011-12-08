* Turns to Turkmenistan and U.S. for supplies-Socgen
* Gazprom to remain reliant on Europe
* European supplies safe until 2016 at least
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Dec 8 China will become a major
gas importer in the near future but is unlikely to sign a deal
with Russia's Gazprom and is instead looking to
Turkmenistan and perhaps even the United States to cover its
needs, a report said on Thursday.
China plans to increase gas in its energy mix from 3 percent
to 10 percent by 2020 and has secured its gas import needs until
around 2018, but after that needs to strike new supply deals to
feed a rising appetite for natural gas.
"Judging by the apparent lack of any progress on the gas
pricing issue, it seems Beijing is in no particular hurry to
sign any gas contracts with Gazprom," French bank Societe
Generale said in a research note on Thursday.
An agreement on Russia's gas deliveries to China, the
world's largest energy consumer according to the International
Energy Agency, would boost Moscow's efforts to reduce its export
dependency on the European market, which currently provides
around 80 percent of Russia's gas export revenues.
But Moscow and Beijing have haggled for five years over the
commercial terms for any deal.
"The various measures China has taken to secure its imports
reinforce our view that China would first look into any
potential U.S. LNG (liquefied natural gas) deal before reverting
to Gazprom," SocGen said.
In November, China signed a deal with Turkmenistan to
increase its planned supply of gas to China by 25 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of natural gas, to a total of 65 bcm.
SocGen said China's apparent policy meant that Gazprom's
exports were likely to remain focused on Europe, and that this
"leaves Europe well supplied until 2016 at least."
A Reuters analysis found that 2011 and 2012 are likely to
see an import and domestic production excess above consumption
of just over 60 bcm.
This compares with a net positive balance of just over 10.5
bcm in 2010, according to BP's annual statistical review.
Record U.S. natural gas production, thanks to new drilling
techniques, has led to a series of rival export proposals all
hoping to sell LNG to higher paying, thirsty markets in Asia
and Europe.
(Editing by William Hardy)