LONDON Dec 20 The UK's Easington gas terminal returned to full availability on Tuesday morning after Monday's outage, Norway's North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said.

"There is now full availability at the Easington terminal, after yesterday's instrument problem," a spokeswoman for Gassco said, but added there were "still some challenges upstream due to the shut down yesterday." (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)