Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON Dec 20 The UK's Easington gas terminal returned to full availability on Tuesday morning after Monday's outage, Norway's North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said.
"There is now full availability at the Easington terminal, after yesterday's instrument problem," a spokeswoman for Gassco said, but added there were "still some challenges upstream due to the shut down yesterday."
The Easington terminal, operated by British utility Centrica , receives gas from the Langeled pipeline that supplies Britain with Norwegian gas.
Flows from Langeled into Easington returned to full capacity of just under 80 million cubic metres per day (mcm) on Monday evening but dropped below 40 mcm on Tuesday morning, according to data from the UK's grid operator National Grid. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.