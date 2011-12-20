(Adds detail)

LONDON Dec 20 The UK's Easington gas terminal returned to full availability on Tuesday morning after Monday's outage, Norway's North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said.

"There is now full availability at the Easington terminal, after yesterday's instrument problem," a spokeswoman for Gassco said, but added there were "still some challenges upstream due to the shut down yesterday."

The Easington terminal, operated by British utility Centrica , receives gas from the Langeled pipeline that supplies Britain with Norwegian gas.

Flows from Langeled into Easington returned to full capacity of just under 80 million cubic metres per day (mcm) on Monday evening but dropped below 40 mcm on Tuesday morning, according to data from the UK's grid operator National Grid.