* Dispute with Italy's ENI related to 1997 supply deal
* Statoil, ENI arbitration is one of biggest ever gas
arbitrations
* Price dispute could spread beyond Italy and Norway
By Gwladys Fouche and Henning Gloystein
OSLO/LONDON, Nov 29 Norway's Statoil is open to
discussing its gas contracts with customers, its CEO said on
Friday, a day after ENI's chief said it may demand as much as
$10 billion from Statoil in what may become the biggest case yet
over long-term deals.
Europe's biggest gas suppliers, Russia's Gazprom
and Statoil, have seen a backlash in recent years from
cash-strapped European buyers locked into long-term supply deals
that have costly links to the oil price.
Italy's ENI started arbitration proceedings against
the Norwegian firm in August, and chief executive Paolo Scaroni
said on Thursday that a Norwegian media report that it was
demanding $10 billion was "probably true".
Statoil CEO Helge Lund on Friday declined to specifically
comment on ENI's case but said his firm was flexible in terms of
its contracts and open to discussions.
"On a general basis, we have modernised all other contracts
and we are reasonable, flexible and very focused on the
long-term opportunities for gas," Lund told Reuters on the
sidelines of a gas seminar.
"I think the fact that we have modernised all other
contracts speaks for ... that we take a reasonable and rational
approach according to market circumstances."
Most long-term supply deals allow for regular price reviews
in which buyers must demonstrate a financial loss caused by the
supplies, for instance if the gas cannot be used profitably to
generate electricity or if it is sold cheaper domestically than
it is bought from the supplier.
If a bilateral review is not successful, arbitration becomes
possible as a last resort, a costly process that usually takes
years.
ENI says Norway supplied it over 12 billion cubic metres of
gas in 2012.
Should Statoil be forced to pay the full $10 billion, that
would be more than half of its 2012 annual gas revenues,
although it is unlikely to have to pay the full sum.
Statoil has already renegotiated over half of its contracts,
and analysts estimate that about 50 percent of its gas is now
sold on a spot market basis.
Because of sluggish economic growth, Europe's spot gas
prices on hubs such as Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP)
are currently cheaper relative to oil, which has remained costly
because of booming Asian demand and due to political instability
in oil-rich North Africa and the Middle East.
NOT ONLY NORWAY
Unlike Statoil, Gazprom initially resisted discounts to its
oil-linked gas contracts, leading to the loss of its position as
Europe's top gas supplier to Statoil in 2012.
But recent concessions to its biggest clients worth 3
billion euros ($4 billion) as well as a slightly higher spot
link in its supply deals allowed it to regain market share, and
Societe Generale said this week that Gazprom would retake the
top supply spot in Europe in 2014.
Although Norway has been the quickest among major producers
to offer more of its gas under spot market terms, including
almost all of its supplies to Britain, many of its customers are
still locked in to long-term deals linked to the oil market.
ENI has said that Norwegian gas is now the most expensive
source in its portfolio, and sources say this is because it is
linked to the price of gasoil while other long term deals, such
as with Algeria or Russia, are indexed to cheaper fuel oil.
But analysts say that the price row could have effects far
beyond Norway. Gazprom has begun building its huge South Stream
gas pipeline, intended to pump 63 billion cubic metres of gas a
year from Russia via the Black Sea into Europe from 2016, and
will be selling half of its gas to Italy.
Analysts say that the huge development costs of South
Stream, estimated to be at least 17 billion euros ($23 billion),
mean that Russia cannot conceded much more without undermining
the project's return on investment.
"Gazprom is very worried that if this Statoil/ENI price case
spreads and another wave of renegotiation rolls across Europe,
then South Stream becomes undermined and some financiers may
jump off," one source close to the matter said.
Shareholders in South Stream are Gazprom, France's EDF
, Germany's Wintershall, and ENI.
"The price of Russian gas for 2013 is in our opinion
satisfactory. We will begin negotiations for 2014 but it has to
follow the natural processes in place with our counterpart
Gazprom," said ENI's Scaroni this week.
Gazprom sources said they had not been approached by ENI
about new prices yet, and pointed out that the Italians had
already received a recent rebate.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan, Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow, and Oleg Vukmanovic in London; Editing by
Giles Elgood)