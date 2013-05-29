* New gas suppliers will sell above present price levels

* High gas prices prevent needed investment

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, May 29 European utilities hoping new sources of natural gas will bring lower prices are in for a nasty surprise as production and transport costs point to gas prices staying at unprofitably high levels.

With governments committed to carbon-reduction targets, Europe's utilities are under pressure to switch from coal to gas for steady power alongside intermittent renewables such as wind and solar.

Yet utilities are struggling to turn a profit generating electricity from gas.

Part of the problem is that Europe's own dwindling natural gas supplies are increasing its import dependency and its exposure to a global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market where prices are high because of demand in Asia and Latin America.

Benchmark UK spot gas prices have averaged around $9 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) since 2011 while Russian pipeline supplies, which are linked to the price of oil, are around $13/mmBtu, Reuters data shows.

By contrast, coal costs are about $5/mmBtu on an energy equivalent basis.

Gas is simply not competitive with coal for power generation in Europe, and with a global export glut that has slashed coal prices by more than 30 percent in the past two years, utilities are actually using more of it, not less.

Further, the lack of profitability also means investors are shying away from providing the funding needed to modernise Europe's gas infrastructure.

"The scenario for gas does not look promising and we are seeing a lack of access to finance," said Jean-Claude Depail, president of industry association Gas Infrastructure Europe.

German engineering group Siemens said that high European gas prices will mean "only moderate investment in gas power plants," while Bank of America Merrill Lynch said "not that much capital will come to Europe because of low growth prospects".

NEW SUPPLY

Much of the industry in Europe has pinned its hopes on lower gas prices in the future, with eyes set on new supply sources coming to market this decade.

Yet even this new supply is unlikely to lower prices, analysis of the new projects shows.

"We need new supply sources. The pipeline volumes that may come are not enough, so we think LNG is the most important means to address diversity of supplies," said Leonardo Senni, head of the energy department at Italy's Ministry of Economic Development.

Italy relies heavily on gas for power generation, importing most its supplies through pipelines from Russia and North Africa and, increasingly, through LNG terminals.

Energy consultants Poyry say that global LNG supplies will rise to 450 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2020 from 350 bcm today, mostly coming from Australia, the United States and Africa.

But Reuters research shows that the major new suppliers expected this decade will sell their gas at prices above current spot market levels, and that could mean it flows to Asia instead of Europe.

The cheapest pending new major gas source will be U.S. LNG, expected from 2015, spurred by a shale gas production boom has pulled spot prices down to around $4 per mmBtu.

But analysts say that even this gas, once fees and shipping costs are added, would arrive in Europe at current spot prices of around $9-10 per mmBtu.

Should U.S. spot gas prices rise further, analysts say it would not be profitable to export to Europe.

"The rationale for delivering LNG to Europe disappears at about $5 per mmBtu," energy lawyers Marten Law said.

New supplies expected from Australia, the East Mediterranean and East Africa will also be priced well above $10, research based on company and consultancy data shows.

This is due to factors including costly offshore exploration, prices for shipping, as well as high labour costs.

Another big source of new supply for Europe lies in Russia, but analysts say that this will also be expensive.

"One of the key sources of European gas supply over the next 5-10 years will be Russian pipeline imports above existing contracts," said Olly Spinks of consultancy Timera Energy. "But a reasonable assumption is that prices will have to be above current oil indexed benchmarks for this gas to flow into Europe."

The only good news for Europe's gas users is that while gas prices are unlikely to drop, they are also not likely to rise much further.

"Gas available from existing and newly available LNG is expected to be able to meet demand, preventing prices from rising," Poyry said. (Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)