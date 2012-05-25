* Langeled gas pipeline flows to UK down to 20 mcm

* Incident follows Troll A outage earlier in the week (Adds details, background)

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, May 25 Output at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant, which processes gas from the giant Ormen Lange field, was reduced by 23 million cubic metres per day on Friday afternoon, gas system operator Gassco said.

The outage was due to a failure in the fire and gas system, occurred at 1400 CET (1200 GMT) and was expected to last for 18 hours, Gassco said on its website.

The processing plant has an overall capacity of 70 mcm, and feeds the Langeled gas pipeline to Britain.

Ormen Lange operator Shell was not immediately available for comment.

Nyhamna's reduced flows has resulted in a further drop in gas flows through the Langeled pipeline to Britain.

North Sea gas supplies through Langeled, Britain's main sub-sea gas import route with a total capacity of 70 mcm/day, have been reduced for much of the week following a technical outage at Norway's Troll A gas platform.

Gas flows through Langeled were around 20 mcm at 1515 CET on Friday, according to data from the UK's National Grid. (Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)