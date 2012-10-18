OSLO Oct 18 In the ongoing row between European
gas consumers and suppliers over pricing, Norway's oil and gas
minister on Thursday came out in support of long-term gas
contracts in order to safeguard the huge investments necessary
to uphold supply.
"I think in gas markets you need long-term predictability
for producers and consumers because the investments in
infrastructure and production are huge," Norway's minister for
petroleum and energy Ola Borten Moe told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference in Oslo on Thursday.
"You need long-term predictability for the supply side to
work," he added.
But the minister stressed that it was not the Norwegian
government selling the gas, but individual companies.
"It's up to the commercial companies. Norway's government
doesn't sell gas, and the way they shape their contracts is
entirely up to them," he said.
Most major natural gas exporters to Europe, such as
state-owned companies from Russia, Norway, Algeria and Qatar,
sell their gas under long-term contracts that are linked to oil
prices.
Because oil prices have remained high despite the weak
global economy, European power and gas suppliers currently have
to buy at high prices linked to oil.
They then must sell to their customers at lower retail
prices linked to the spot market, squeezing their profits.
Thierry Bros, energy analyst at French bank Societe
Generale, said the extra cost linked to oil-indexation was about
$20 billion this year, which will be mostly borne by utilities
and consumers.
These losses in their gas business have prompted utilities
across Europe, supported by the European Commission, to demand
new contracts that are linked to spot prices on gas hubs like
Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP).
Norway already sells more of its gas under spot market terms
to customers than other major suppliers, such as Russia.
This is because it is Britain's main pipeline supplier,
where gas is largely traded off Britain's National Balancing
Point (NBP) gas hub.
Analysts at energy consultancy Poyry said that Statoil
, Norway's state-owned oil and gas company, was selling
around 50 percent of its gas under spot-indexed contracts.