* Gas link with oil also to be delayed by mild weather
* But long-term link between gas-oil to remain in place
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Jan 26 Mild winters in Europe and
Asia could push the tightening of the global market for
liquefied natural gas (LNG) out to next winter and delay a
reinstallment of the oil-gas price correlation, JPMorgan said on
Thursday in a research note.
Weak gas demand is reflected in prices. The benchmark UK gas
price for delivery next summer has fallen some 22 percent since
last summer as the economic crisis and a mild winter sapped
demand.
"Unseasonably mild temperatures have dampened gas demand in
Europe, Japan and South Korea this winter. This could push the
tightening of the global LNG market out to next winter in our
view, given that large inventories of gas are likely to have
been accumulated in storage," the bank said.
The weak gas market stands in contrast to firm oil prices,
which have been kept high by tight supplies and tensions between
Iran and the West.
"Oil prices have been resilient in the face of the worsening
economic outlook ... (and) this looks set to continue as the
U.S. and EU embargo Iranian oil in 2012," JPMorgan said.
In the longer term, however, the bank said that the LNG
market would still tighten as Asian demand growth would outstrip
supply additions, and this would restore a tighter correlation
between oil and gas prices.
"On balance, we still expect spot gas prices to correlate to
long-term oil-indexed prices over time, although with a more
risky outlook than before given potential economic/political
headwinds."
The bank said that European utilities, and especially
Germany's E.ON and RWE and France's GDF
Suez, would benefit from such price movements.
Many European utilities and gas supply companies are
suffering from long-term gas deals with suppliers such as
Gazprom or Statoil, which link their import
rates to oil prices, while supply firms are forced to sell gas
to customers at lower retail prices linked to the freely traded
spot market.
(Editing by William Hardy)