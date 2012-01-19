* Merger of smaller projects likely
* TANAP pipeline could provide missing link
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Jan 19 The Nabucco gas pipeline
project is likely to be relegates to the pages of history after
RWE said this week it was interested in the new
Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project (TANAP) and would review
its participation in Nabucco.
This leaves the field open for a merger of smaller projects
that aim to transport central Asian gas through Turkey into
Europe.
The 4,000-km, 31 billion cubic metre (bcm) capacity Nabucco
pipeline, which has been the pet project of the European Union
as it aims to reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies, has so
far failed to sign any gas supply deals.
Its critics have long said that Nabucco's cost - now
estimated over $12 billion - was too high and that there would
not be enough gas available to fill such a big pipeline with
non-Russian supplies.
"An empty pipeline is always a bad business, and with the
cost escalation we have seen, Nabucco has become less
attaractive to the Shah Deniz Phase II partners, with no
imminent additional supplier aligned," Massimo Di-Odoardo from
energy consultants Wood Mackenzie said.
For the foreseeable future, the only substantial non-Russian
gas supplies from central Asia will come from Azerbaijan, where
producers in the Shah Deniz II field, led by BP and
Statoil, plan to ship around 16 bcm a year through
Turkey into Europe from 2017 or 2018.
One of Nabucco's key partners so far has been Germany's RWE,
but the company this week said that it might review its
participation in Nabucco and that it could join other projects
instead.
"RWE aims at securing access to the Caspian gas resources
for Europe, and this is the basis for its plans to participate
in the Nabucco development project. However, it is clear that
RWE is only going to contribute in building a pipeline if there
is enough gas to fill it and if the project is economically
viable," the Essen-based company said.
A Nabucco spokesman declined to comment.
The developments have also changed the tone in Brussels,
away from its open support for Nabucco towards a more generic
southern gas corridor.
"The Southern Corridor comprises several pipelines - TAP,
Nabucco and ITGI, and more recently TANAP and SEEP," Marlene
Holzner, a European Commission spokeswoman, said.
"The Commission is neutral where the gas ends up in Europe
and supports all pipelines in the EU, not only Nabucco but also
ITGI and TAP," she added.
TANAP, THE MISSING LINK?
RWE said it was open for any cooperation that would help
fulfill its aims to bring central Asian gas to Europe in the
most economic way and that the new Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline
project (TANAP), launched last December, was of interest.
"We appreciate the potential TANAP creates to substantially
lower our capital commitment and ... this option now needs to be
explored," RWE's head of Supply and Trading, Stefan Judisch,
said.
TANAP would run from Azerbaijan to the Turkish border with
Bulgaria, effectively duplicating Nabucco in this region.
Initial estimates put a price tag of $5 billion on the
project.
Its initial capacity would be 16 bcm a year, with 10 bcm set
aside for Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey, although the project is
designed to be expandable to up to 60 bcm.
This could make TANAP compatible with Nabucco's competitors,
which initially aim to receive 10 bcm of Azeri gas from the
Turkish border and pump it to Europe via Italy, with the
possibility of later capacity expansions.
TAP, which has Shah Deniz's stakeholder Statoil as a major
partner, has said it would welcome a merger of projects.
"The merger of projects seems to achieve a number
of objectives, including balancing the financial efforts to the
size of the project," WoodMac's Di-Odoardo said.
Such a merger "is also attractive to the European Commission
because, by increasing the size compared to a 10 bcm pipeline
alone, it provides upside for future supply developments in
Central Asia, thus reinforcing the concept of the Southern
Corridor," he added.
(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and Michael
Kahn in Prague; editing by Jane Baird)