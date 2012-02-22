* Nabucco's main rival is TAP project route to Italy
* NABUCCO, TAP want to team up with TANAP
* TAP expects clarity by June 2012
(Adds further comment from OMV in paras 4, 5)
By Michael Shields and Henning Gloystein
VIENNA/LONDON, Feb 22 Austria's energy
company OMV AG expects the consortium in charge of the
Shah Deniz II gas field in Azerbaijan to decide definitively on
a pipeline partner by mid-2013 to transport its gas to Europe,
OMV's Chief Executive said on Wednesday.
BP operates the Shah Deniz II gas field, containing
some 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas, and holds a 25.5 percent
stake, as does Statoil, with the rest divided between
SOCAR, LUKOIL, NICO, Total and TPAO.
"It appears the pipeline decision will be made in the middle
of 2013," Gerhard Roiss told a news conference in Vienna.
But Roiss added that the timing of a decision was up to Shah
Deniz, and not the pipeline projects competing to transport its
gas.
"I have always said we don't determine the timing of
Nabucco. That is determined by the ones with the gas ... and
that is what the consortium has informed us, that they intend to
decide definitely by mid-2013."
The 4,000 km Nabucco pipeline project would transport
central Asian gas through Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary
into Austria and western Europe.
Earlier this week, the Shah Deniz II gas field consortium
selected the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project for the route
that would make landfall in Italy, saying it would prefer TAP as
its partner over the rival ITGI pipeline project, should it
decide to send the gas through Turkey to Italy.
But BP said it was still considering sending the gas to
central Europe instead of to Italy, and that the Nabucco
pipeline project was still in the running for that option.
Sources at TAP told Reuters that they expected the Shah
Deniz II consortium to have made up its mind over the route of
its gas to Europe and the preferred pipeline project by June
this year, and that this would lead to a binding deal between
the partners, known as a final investment decision (FID), by mid
2013.
Nabucco would have an annual transport capacity of 31
billion cubic metres (bcm). It was estimated to cost of 7.9
billion euros ($10.4 billion) but sources say that could rise as
high as 12 billion to 15 billion.
Critics argue that is too expensive and that there is not
enough non-Russian gas available to fill such a big pipeline.
RACE TO TEAM UP WITH TANAP
OMV's Roiss said that he was open to the idea of combining
Nabucco with other projects like TANAP, which plans to transport
Azeri gas through Turkey to its western border with the rest of
Europe.
Such a move would significantly reduce Nabucco's costs.
Nabucco's main shareholders are OMV, German utility RWE
, Hungary's MOL, Romania's Transgaz
, Bulgaria's Bulgargaz and Turkey's Botas.
RWE has said it will keep all its gas pipeline options open.
TAP has also said it would welcome a deal with TANAP to
transport the Azeri gas to the Turkish-Greek border, from where
TAP would send it to Italy.
TAP - whose main partners are Statoil, Swiss EGL and
Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas - would run 800 km from
Komotini in Greece near the border with Turkey, through Greece
and Albania, to end near San Foca, Italy.
The project so far has no intergovernmental agreement
between the three countries it would pass through but was
included in an agreement signed in 2009 between Italy and
Albania.
Its critics say that another weakness is its lack of an
Italian partner, without which they say it will be difficult to
get government permission for the project to make landfall in
Italy.
TAP said that it was working in both Italy and Greece to
find corporate and government partners.
Sources said that a preferred option would be for Greek
energy company DEPA, so far a partner in the ITGI project, to
take a 10 to 15 percent stake in TAP, and for an Italian energy
company also to become a partner.
(Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna, editing by
William Hardy)