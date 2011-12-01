* Goldman Sachs recommends long Q4 NBP 2012 position

* Other banks, utilities expect weaker gas prices

* NBP Summer 2012 gas has fallen 16 pct since August

By Henning Gloystein and Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON, Dec 1 Goldman Sachs is increasingly lonely in a prediction of rising European gas prices next year, with other banks, analysts and utilities forecasting a glut of gas supplies in 2012.

The U.S. investment bank said in a research note on Thursday that it continued to recommend a long position in UK gas prices for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2012.

The outlook comes despite sharp drops in gas prices since last summer, with the benchmark NBP summer 2012 contract down over 16 percent since the end of August.

"We believe the UK NBP forward curve has been under pressure as a result of weak demand on the back of mild weather and slowing economic activity in Europe," Goldman Sachs gas analyst Samantha Dart told Reuters.

"Going forward, we assume a return to normal weather as well as a modest recovery in economic activity relative to this winter. As a result, we expect UK NBP price levels to rise relative to the current forward market in 2H 2012."

SWIMMING AGAINST THE TIDE

Goldman's views contrast with from those of other traders and banks.

Also in a research note on Thursday, French bank Societe Generale said it expected European gas prices to fall in 2012.

"Gas demand is not likely to reach pre-crisis 2008 levels before 2015. But with the deepening of the euro crisis, we might be too optimistic," SocGen analyst Thierry Bros said.

"We therefore reiterate our recommendation to sell NBP summer 12 as we believe that increased Libyan exports into Italy will mean ENI has to tackle additional Russian take-or-pay obligations in 2012 and will force the market to admit that the gas oversupply situation is likely to persist in 2012."

UK investment bank Barclays Capital said in a note in November that "it will take a mighty winter to put the gas market on a bullish path," and that "a warm winter puts the market on a decidedly bearish trajectory."

BarCap said that "even a winter that is 10 percent colder than normal would only push inventory levels down to last year's end-of-March number, which was not very supportive for prices even though last winter was quite cold."

NBP gas inventories are filled to over 96 percent, according to the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, and if inventory levels remain well supplied at the end of the heating season next March, a mild winter would keep bearish pressure on the NBP market much further into 2012, traders said.

Weather forecasters are revising their European outlook for the winter season and expect milder-than-average weather instead of the initially forecast colder-than-normal season.

German competitor Deutsche Bank said in late November that it expected European gas demand to drop in late 2011, and that "this trend could extend into 2012, with consequences for the spot-to-contract discount and oil-indexed pricing arrangements."

Deutsche's Mark Lewis said the bank was revising its gas price forecast for 2012.

A major European utility also said it disagreed with Goldman's view of a bullish gas market next year.

"The final quarter this year is one of the warmest on record, and the one last year was among the coldest ever...so it is reasonable to assume that, based on those outliers, next winter will still see high demand," a source the utility said.

"But that isn't our view," he added.

A recent Reuters analysis found that the European Union's gas market could be around oversupplied by around 60 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2011 and 2012.

This compares with a net positive balance of just over 10.5 bcm in 2010, according to BP's annual statistical review.

