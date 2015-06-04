(Adds comments on ENEL LNG project, risk profile)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, June 4 Italian gas infrastructure company
Snam could take a stake of up to 20 percent in the
project to build the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that will
carry gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
CEO Carlo Malacarne said that as gas buyers are signing
binding, long-term ship-or-pay contracts for the Azeri gas, the
transmission revenue is guaranteed and this opened the way for
regulated infrastructure players like Snam to enter the project.
"We are ready to evaluate buying up to 20 percent of the
project," Malacarne told Reuters at the Paris World Gas
Conference.
TAP's current shareholders are BP (20 percent), the
State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (20
percent), Norway's Statoil (20 percent), Belgium's
Fluxys (19 percent), Spain's Enagas (16
percent) and Swiss company Axpo (5 percent).
Snam has an alliance with gas pipeline operator Fluxys to
build a trans-European gas network.
Malacarne said that some companies such as BP and Statoil
might not have a strong interest in remaining in the consortium
as the project matures.
"We imagine that in coming months there will be exit
possibilities for this type of companies, which are production
companies, not infrastructure companies," Malacarne said.
He declined to comment on the price, but insiders say a 20
percent TAP stake could be valued at around 400 million euros.
Malacarne said ship-or-pay contracts of up to 20 years make
the TAP project attractive for Snam, which is analysing the
possibility of participating.
"It could be an opportunity because the risk profile is very
similar to our regulated risk profile."
Malacarne said Snam would make a similar evaluation about a
possible equity stake in Italian utility Enel's
project to build an LNG terminal in Porto Empedocle, Sicily, but
only if the Italian regulator sets new rules for the LNG plant
construction business.
Snam only transports gas, it does not buy or sell gas
itself, and the LNG terminal is a market-driven project not
completely subject to regulated tariffs.
"We are ready to invest if new rules are set by the
regulators to cover the commodity risk in LNG," Malacarne said.
Many LNG terminals in Europe are underutilised because more
and more LNG gas is shipped to Asia, where prices are up to two
or three times higher than in Europe.
The TAP and the LNG terminal are strategic infrastructure
projects for Italy, wich is seeking to diversify its energy
sources. Work on the TAP pipeline is to start before mid-May
2016 and is to be completed before the end of 2020.
