PARIS Jan 26 Gas traded on pan-European trading platform Pegas, operated by European energy bourse EEX, rose 81 percent in 2015 to a record 1,025 terrawatt/hours (TWh) compared with the previous year, the bourse said on Tuesday.

Germany-based EEX said growth was recorded in all its market segments helped by new products in the spot and derivative markets. Increases in the Dutch, German and French markets contributed to the record annual traded volume.

Since last year, all gas markets in the EEX group are operated by Powernext on Pegas, a central gas trading platform that allows members to trade natural gas contracts in the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian and UK market areas.

EEX, Europe's biggest power exchange majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse, is the majority shareholder of gas exchange Powernext.

"We crossed the 1,000 TWh threshold for the first time while extending our offer to our 177 members," Powernext Chief Executive Officer Egbert Laege said in a statement.

The bourse said total spot gas trading volumes in 2015 rose to 440.6 TWh, up 52 percent compared to 2014, while derivatives market volumes rose to 584.2 TWh, up 111 percent compared to the volume traded in 2014.

Gas trading activity in north-western Europe has grown over the past decade as companies seeking lower prices shift away from bilateral purchase deals. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Michel Rose and Tom Heneghan)