PARIS Jan 26 Gas traded on pan-European trading
platform Pegas, operated by European energy bourse EEX, rose 81
percent in 2015 to a record 1,025 terrawatt/hours (TWh) compared
with the previous year, the bourse said on Tuesday.
Germany-based EEX said growth was recorded in all its market
segments helped by new products in the spot and derivative
markets. Increases in the Dutch, German and French markets
contributed to the record annual traded volume.
Since last year, all gas markets in the EEX group are
operated by Powernext on Pegas, a central gas trading platform
that allows members to trade natural gas contracts in the
Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian and UK market areas.
EEX, Europe's biggest power exchange majority-owned by
Deutsche Boerse, is the majority shareholder of gas
exchange Powernext.
"We crossed the 1,000 TWh threshold for the first time while
extending our offer to our 177 members," Powernext Chief
Executive Officer Egbert Laege said in a statement.
The bourse said total spot gas trading volumes in 2015 rose
to 440.6 TWh, up 52 percent compared to 2014, while derivatives
market volumes rose to 584.2 TWh, up 111 percent compared to the
volume traded in 2014.
Gas trading activity in north-western Europe has grown over
the past decade as companies seeking lower prices shift away
from bilateral purchase deals.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Michel Rose and Tom
Heneghan)