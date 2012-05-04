* U.S. gasoline futures tumble as crude prices slide
* U.S. gasoline futures below 100-day moving average
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. gasoline futures dropped
more than 3 percent and below $3 a gallon for the first time
since February on Friday, signaling some potential relief for
consumers fearing more pain at the pump this summer.
After leading the oil complex lower in April on signs an
East Coast supply crunch may not come to pass, gasoline futures
followed crude oil prices lower over the past three days,
breaking below the 100-day moving average on Friday.
Prices climbed to record seasonal highs over the winter
months, spurred by oil disruptions across the globe and fuel
supply worries due to the potential shut down of three
refineries on the East Coast, as well as several refineries in
Europe and the Caribbean.
News in April that two Philadelphia area plants may be
purchased helped prices end the month 6 percent lower, easing
concerns that motorists would face gasoline prices near $5 a
gallon this summer. It was the first monthly loss in April since
the late 2005 launch of the current RBOB gasoline futures
contract.
High gasoline prices have become a central debate in the
U.S. presidential election, with the Obama administration
considering all options -- including a release of oil from
strategic reserves -- to help bring down prices.
"Gasoline has been in a down trend and it's good for the
economy and for equities, but how far down prices will go we'll
have to see," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at
Energy Management Institute in New York.
Gasoline futures prices usually go up in the spring ahead of
higher demand in the summer driving season and as companies
purge inventories of winter grade gasoline before the switch to
summer grade fuel.
The current 2012 high price for gasoline futures is $3.445 a
gallon, struck on March 29.
U.S. June RBOB gasoline futures traded down 8 cents
at $2.97 a gallon at 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT), having pushed
below the 100-day moving average of $3.0331, the first trip
below that level since Jan. 3.
The intraday low of $2.9407 a gallon is the lowest for
front-month gasoline futures since Feb. 8.
Additional pressure came from ongoing demand weakness and
inventory levels.
As the start of the U.S. driving demand season at the
end-of-May Memorial Day holiday approaches, the four-week
average demand was down 4.7 percent in the week to April 27
compared to the previous year, according to U.S. Energy
Information Administration's weekly report released on
Wednesday.
While domestic gasoline inventories tumbled 2 million
barrels last week to their lowest level since November 2011,
supplies remained 5.2 million barrels above the same period in
2011.
"The lack of any increases in demand and concerns about
economic growth haven't helped and the fears about refinery
closures on the U.S. East Coast seem to have gone kaput, and the
big price rise I think was predicated on that," said Gene
McGillian, director of market research, Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Delta Air Lines on Monday announced plans to buy the
Phillips 66 refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania. In addition,
Sunoco Inc and Carlyle Group LP are in talks for
a potential joint venture to run Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery,
the biggest on the East Coast.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)