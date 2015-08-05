UPDATE 8-Oil prices hit one-month highs as buyers stay upbeat
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels -EIA (Adds settlement prices)
NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S RBOB gasoline futures pared gains on Wednesday after an Energy Information Administration report showed gasoline inventories in the United States rose 800,000 barrels last week, against expectations stocks would be down slightly.
U.S. RBOB futures for September delivery were up 1.07 cents at $1.6959 a gallon at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT), having reached $1.790 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
CARACAS, April 6 Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, said on Thursday it had "started bank transfers" to make its first April bond payments, outlays that will further squeeze the already cash-strapped business amid a deep recession.
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chief executive of U.S. coal mining company Cloud Peak Energy urged President Donald Trump in a letter on Thursday to help shape global climate policies by keeping the United States in the Paris climate accord.