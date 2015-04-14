NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. RBOB gasoline futures extended gains on Tuesday after the industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed gasoline stocks fell 4.1 million barrels last week.

The inventory drop reported by the API was much bigger than the 200,000-barrel dip expected by analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

U.S. May RBOB gasoline was up 5.28 cents at $1.8574 a gallon in post-settlement trade at 4:47 p.m. EDT (2047 GMT), having reached $1.8584 and after settling at $1.8360.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Ted Botha)