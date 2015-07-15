Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. gasoline futures fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday, dropping below their 200-day moving average at $1.87 a gallon.
The slump followed a government report showing U.S. gasoline inventories rose last week, despite strong demand and with the nations refiners churning at more than 95 percent of capacity.
U.S. August RBOB gasoline was down 7.00 cents at $1.8607 a gallon at 1:06 p.m. EDT (1706 GMT), having fallen as low as $1.8482 and dropping below the 200-day moving average for the first time since late May.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.