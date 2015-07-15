NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. gasoline futures fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday, dropping below their 200-day moving average at $1.87 a gallon.

The slump followed a government report showing U.S. gasoline inventories rose last week, despite strong demand and with the nations refiners churning at more than 95 percent of capacity.

U.S. August RBOB gasoline was down 7.00 cents at $1.8607 a gallon at 1:06 p.m. EDT (1706 GMT), having fallen as low as $1.8482 and dropping below the 200-day moving average for the first time since late May.

