May 22 Gasoline prices in the U.S. Midwest
should fall in the coming days after hitting record highs in
several cities last week in the run up to Memorial Day, the
traditional start to the summer driving season, traders and
industry analysts said on Wednesday.
Problems at regional refineries, declining gasoline
stockpiles and delays of shipments into the region from the Gulf
Coast helped boost prices last week, prompting market players to
hoard what fuel they had.
In some parts of the Midwest, prices have already slipped,
according to Gasbuddy.com, which monitors prices through
consumer input. In Minneapolis, the average price per gallon has
fallen to $4.26 from an all-time high of $4.32.
Prices at the pump across the United States are underpinned
by an intermediate market moving gasoline and other fuels
between a refiner and a supplier. Those trades are expressed in
the deficit or premium of the fuel to its futures contract on
the New York Mercantile Exchange.
The so-called differentials for gasoline in the Group Three
market, which encapsulates most Midwestern states, have been
falling fast since last Friday. Differentials for the Chicago
market have also retreated although in a less-steady manner.
"This will certainly mean that retail prices will likely in
the days and weeks ahead give up some of their ground," said
Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst with Gasbuddy.com.
"Group Three will probably come off more significantly, by
10-20 cents a gallon, in the next week and a half. There's
potential for more, depending on market."
Refinery outages were planned at Exxon Mobil Corp's
refinery in Joliet, Illinois, and at HollyFrontier Corp's
Tulsa East refinery in Oklahoma.
Companies tend not to say when their refineries have been
shut down or restarted unexpectedly, but industry analysts
including Genscape thought there were also issues at
HollyFrontier's El Dorado, Kansas, refinery, Citgo's LeMont
Refinery in Illinois, and Phillips 66's Wood River,
Illinois, refinery.
"It's likely that the refineries that were suffering from
unexpected issues are probably back on line," DeHaan said.
Group Three gasoline differentials fell 24 cents a gallon
since Monday to 22 cents over June RBOB gasoline futures after
rising almost half a dollar last week. Differentials tend to
move by just a few cents each week under normal circumstances.
"Group (Three gasoline) was way to high. It should be
cheaper than Chicago. It's going to keep falling as supply
improves," one trader said.
Group Three gasoline differentials were below Chicago's on
Wednesday for this first time since last week's rally. Chicago
differentials rose half a cent to 26 cents over the same futures
contract but are still lower than a peak of 37 cents last week.