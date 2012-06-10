Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, June 10 The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States fell 15.9 cents to $3.624 in the past three weeks due to a drop in crude oil, which took a hit from fears over Europe's economy and a stronger dollar, the Lundberg Survey showed.
The national average for regular gasoline as of June 8 was down more than 11.62 cents from the year-earlier level of $3.74 a gallon, according to the survey of some 2,500 gasoline stations in the continental United States.
The price was the lowest since the Feb. 10 survey, which recorded an average of $3.51 per gallon.
It was the fourth straight survey to show a price decline. Prices peaked at $3.967 on April 6 and have been falling ever since, down 34.28 cents, survey editor Trilby Lundberg said.
The average price of a gallon of diesel has fallen by nearly the same amount, down 30.61 cents over the past nine weeks and 17.64 cents over the past three, to $3.9089.
Both gasoline and diesel prices are lower than a year ago.
"U.S. fuel consumers have had a significant benefit as both diesel and gasoline prices crashed. Crude oil is the cause of both," Lundberg said.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline at self-serve stations was the lowest in Jackson, Mississippi at $3.18. Seattle had the highest at $4.22, partly because of a fire at BP's Cherry Point refinery in Washington state.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Dale Hudson)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.