April 22 The average retail price of a gallon of
gasoline in the United States declined for the first time since
mid-December, dropping 5.44 cents over the past two weeks, the
nationwide Lundberg Survey showed.
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell
to $3.9127 on April 20, from $3.9671 on April 6, according to
the survey of gasoline retailers in the continental United
States.
Still, drivers are paying 3.27 cents more for a gallon than
they did a year ago.
"The decline began in California about six weeks ago,"
survey editor Trilby Lundberg said, adding that prices peaked
there on March 9 at $4.3162 and fell in subsequent surveys by
nearly 15 percent to $4.1669.
Drivers in Chicago continued to pay the most at the pump --
$4.26 per gallon -- even though prices fell nearly 19 cents from
April 6.
Prices in Tulsa, Oklahoma, remained lowest at $3.52 per
gallon.
"If crude oil does not shoot back up we may find another
price decline of 5-10 cents in the coming weeks," Lundberg said.
Average diesel prices fell 4.15 cents to $4.1735 compared
with two weeks earlier.
