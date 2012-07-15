July 15 U.S. consumers have caught a break from
the slowing economy as gasoline prices extended their steep
three-month decline, but the cost of filling the tank may soon
head back up, a widely followed survey said on Sunday.
The Lundberg Survey said the national average price of
self-serve, regular gas was $3.41 on July 13, down from $3.478
on June 22, and from $3.615 a year ago.
That decline was the sixth straight in the survey of 2,500
gas stations, which comes out every other or every third week.
Gasoline prices have fallen 14 percent from a recent peak of
$3.967 a gallon set on April 6. The record high is $4.112 set on
July 11, 2008.
Trilby Lundberg, who conducts the survey, in an interview
said prices may soon enter a period of "comparative stability,"
reflecting crude oil price trends and the summer driving season.
She added that there is "no strong reason" to expect prices
to keep hurtling toward $3 a gallon.
"The retail price may well have bottomed out," Lundberg
said. "Crude oil prices turned around during the period, and we
are in our seasonal period of higher consumption. Lower prices
are also an incentive for consumers to drive more, including to
work."
There are countervailing forces that might tend on their own
to push prices lower or higher.
The U.S. dollar this month has risen to a two-year high
against the euro and a nearly two-year high against a
basket of currencies. A rising dollar often causes the
price of dollar-denominated commodities such as oil to decline.
On the other hand, the price of U.S. crude, which Lundberg
said "dictates more than any other factor what happens to gas
prices," has risen nearly 13 percent from its recent trough on
June 28, settling Friday at $87.10 per barrel. That price had
been as high as $110.55 as recently as March 1.
Gas prices could also rise if Iran follows through on its
renewed threat to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 40
percent of global sea-borne oil exports passes, in retaliation
for Western sanctions on crude exports.
The lowest average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the
48 contiguous states was $3.00 in Jackson, Mississippi, and the
highest price was $3.78 in Chicago, Lundberg said.
Diesel fuel prices also fell in the latest three-week
period, dropping to $3.7272 from $3.7783.
The Lundberg survey is done in Camarillo, California.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)