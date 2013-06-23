NEW YORK, June 23 The average price of gasoline
in the United States dipped over the past two weeks thanks to
large falls in Midwestern states, coupled with cheaper crude
oil, and prices should remain stable or even lower in the weeks
ahead, a survey issued on Sunday showed.
Gasoline cost $3.5969 a gallon on average, according to the
Lundberg Survey of about 2,500 retail stations taken on June 21.
That is 4.16 cents a gallon cheaper than the last survey on June
7, but still 11.89 cents more than a year ago.
That price masked a dollar difference in the price of
gasoline in various states. The cheapest gallon could be found
in Tucson, Arizona at $3.24 whereas consumers in Chicago had to
suffer prices of $4.23.
"Chicago is the still the highest in our panel but it is
down just over 25 cents and that is because refinery issues got
resolved. The opposite happened in the West - we had fresh
glitches," said Trilby Lundberg, author of the widely followed
survey.
Prices in the Midwest were driven up earlier this month by
outages at large refineries, some unexpected, others planned but
lasting longer than at first thought. This included Exxon Mobil
Corp's 238,600 barrel per day refinery in Illinois.
These refineries have since resolved their issues but news
that Exxon would partially shut down another refinery, this time
the 149,500 bpd Torrance, California, plant caused prices to
spike in the West.
A lower crude oil price helped pull down the national
average although some retailers were quicker than others to pass
on the subsequent lower cost of wholesale gasoline, Lundberg
said.
"If crude oil prices do not jump or shrink dramatically in
the near term, we may see pump prices rather steady, or decline
a bit if retailers receiving wholesale price cuts can pass some
of that through to motorists," she said.
She said the price of crude oil is being pulled downwards by
concerns of an economic slowdown in China as well as signs that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will buy less bonds. On the upside are
geopolitical risks, especially the continued civil war in Syria.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Marguerita Choy)