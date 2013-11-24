NEW YORK Nov 24 The average price for a gallon
of gasoline in the United States rose for the first time in more
than two months over the past two weeks, according to the
Lundberg survey released on Sunday.
Regular-grade gasoline prices, which had decreased about 37
cents between early September and Nov. 8 to an average of $3.22,
inched up 3.4 cents to $3.25 a gallon as of Nov. 22.
The highest price for gasoline in the survey of major cities
in the 48 continental states was in San Diego at $3.58 a gallon.
Drivers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, paid the least to fill up at $2.93 a
gallon.
"I think the price rise will continue" because oil refiners
have been raising gasoline prices due to recent costlier Brent
crude oil, said Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the survey.
Prices at the pump could rise another 10 cents in the next
few weeks, she said, though she warned that unpredictable
short-term changes in the crude oil market could override her
forecast.
The recent rise in crude oil prices predated the nuclear
energy agreement announced Sunday between Iran and six world
powers that halts further efforts to reduce sales of Iranian
oil. Gasoline prices would plunge if the six-month agreement
leads to a permanent lifting of oil sanctions, Lundberg said,
but added: "In my opinion, the oil market doesn't know what to
think of the agreement."
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)